Uma Thurman lashes out at Harvey Weinstein in cryptic post

By  Associated Press
2017/11/25 01:08

FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Uma Thurman arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards in New York. Thurman wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — Uma Thurman has wished everyone a happy Thanksgiving — everyone except disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

In a cryptic Instagram post Thursday , the actress wishes her followers a happy Thanksgiving, but adds, "except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators." She says she's "glad it's going slowly — you don't deserve a bullet."

Dozens of actresses have alleged Weinstein harassed or assaulted them, including Rose McGowan and Asia Argento. But Thurman has said she's waiting to speak when she's less angry.

She has starred in Weinstein-produced films, including "Pulp Fiction" and the "Kill Bill."

She plays an assassin in "Kill Bill."