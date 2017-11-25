Presidential coalition in Algerian local poll keeps majority

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria's presidential coalition of the FLN and RND parties has held on to its majority in the local assemblies in the country's local elections.

Announced Friday by the Interior Ministry, the results provide a boost to ailing leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, 80, the country's longest-serving president, who has been dogged by health problems since 2005.

Bouteflika made a rare public appearance Thursday to encourage turn out in the vote that was overshadowed by voter anger over political corruption and poverty linked to low oil prices.

Officials expressed satisfaction that voter participation — at 45.9 percent — was slightly up compared to the last local polls in 2012.

A YouTube star, Anes Tina, shook up the election campaign with a video highlighting Algeria's problems with unemployment, illegal migration and corruption.