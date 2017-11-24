David Goffin gives Belgium 1-0 lead in Davis Cup final

LILLE, France (AP) — David Goffin gave Belgium a 1-0 lead over France in the Davis Cup final by beating Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 Friday.

With his confidence boosted by a runner-up finish at the ATP Finals last week, the seventh-ranked Goffin played offensive tennis and was in control throughout.

Goffin, who had lost his three previous matches against Pouille, served well, limited his mistakes and did not face a single break point. He hit 21 winners and 12 aces.

France's top player, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, will face Steve Darcis in the second singles match.