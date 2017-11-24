David Goffin gives Belgium 1-0 lead in Davis Cup final

Belgium's David Goffin returns the ball to France's Lucas Pouille during their Davis Cup final single match at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, nor
Belgium's David Goffin clenches his fist after winning a point as he plays France's Lucas Pouille during their Davis Cup final single match at the Pie
France's Lucas Pouille returns the ball to Belgium's David Goffin during their Davis Cup final single match at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Lille, nor
France's Lucas Pouille grimaces during a break as he plays Belgium's David Goffin during their Davis Cup final single match at the Pierre Mauroy stadi
LILLE, France (AP) — David Goffin gave Belgium a 1-0 lead over France in the Davis Cup final by beating Lucas Pouille 7-5, 6-3, 6-1 Friday.
With his confidence boosted by a runner-up finish at the ATP Finals last week, the seventh-ranked Goffin played offensive tennis and was in control throughout.
Goffin, who had lost his three previous matches against Pouille, served well, limited his mistakes and did not face a single break point. He hit 21 winners and 12 aces.
France's top player, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, will face Steve Darcis in the second singles match.