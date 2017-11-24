  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/24 23:09
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 21 16 3 2 34 83 54
Toronto 23 14 8 1 29 81 69
Detroit 22 10 9 3 23 65 64
Boston 20 9 7 4 22 54 59
Ottawa 20 8 6 6 22 64 67
Montreal 23 8 12 3 19 54 80
Florida 21 8 11 2 18 63 73
Buffalo 22 5 13 4 14 52 79
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 22 14 7 1 29 63 53
New Jersey 21 12 5 4 28 69 66
N.Y. Islanders 21 12 7 2 26 77 69
Washington 23 12 10 1 25 67 72
Pittsburgh 23 11 9 3 25 61 80
N.Y. Rangers 22 11 9 2 24 72 68
Carolina 20 9 7 4 22 58 59
Philadelphia 22 8 9 5 21 61 65
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 22 16 5 1 33 78 58
Winnipeg 21 13 5 3 29 69 57
Nashville 21 13 6 2 28 68 62
Colorado 20 11 8 1 23 69 65
Chicago 21 10 8 3 23 63 56
Minnesota 21 10 8 3 23 64 59
Dallas 22 11 10 1 23 61 65
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 20 13 6 1 27 72 60
Los Angeles 22 12 8 2 26 65 52
Calgary 21 12 8 1 25 62 64
Vancouver 22 11 8 3 25 61 61
San Jose 20 11 8 1 23 50 45
Anaheim 21 10 8 3 23 60 60
Edmonton 22 8 12 2 18 59 74
Arizona 24 5 16 3 13 59 89

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games No games scheduled
Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at Boston, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Florida, 7 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Boston, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.