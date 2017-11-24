Markets Right Now: Energy, tech lead early stock gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street and some of the biggest gains are going to energy and technology companies.

Energy stocks were higher Friday as the price of U.S. crude oil rose about 1 percent. Oil was higher after Bloomberg reported that OPEC and Russia have agreed on an outline for extending production cuts.

ConocoPhillips rose 1 percent and Pioneer Natural Resources rose 1.1 percent.

Several retailers were higher as the holiday shopping season got underway. TJX Companies rose 1 percent and Amazon.com rose 0.9 percent.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,602.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45 points, or 0.2 percent, to 23,571. The Nasdaq composite gained 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,879.