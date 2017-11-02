Taiwan increases GDP growth expectations, manufacturing continues to increase

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Reports of Taiwan's economic performance for 2017 appear to show positive growth, and sustained economic output.

Third quarter analyses across much of Asia were unexpectedly positive, according to Reuters news agency. In the case of Taiwan, the government has raised its expected GDP growth forecast from 2.11 percent to 2.58 percent.

Reportedly, private consumption is helping to maintain growth momentum, with Taiwan benefiting from the recent global tech boom. The economic forecast for expected GDP growth of 2018 has also been adjusted from 2.27 to 2.29 percent.

After a year of steadily improving 2017 GDP forecasts from 1.92 percent in February, to 2.05 percent in May, the most recent adjustment was made on Friday Nov. 24 by the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics.

Meanwhile, AFP news reported that Taiwan's economy has grown 3.1 percent over the July to September 2017 quarter, which is the highest growth rate for the past 10 quarters. The previous high was the first quarter of 2015, which reported a 3.99 percent growth.

The past quarter has reportedly seen an increase of 17.59 percent in exports, with 14.99 percent exclusively from export of electronic components. The report notes that the summer months are key seasons for placing export orders.

Good news was reported by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Nov. 23, that industrial production has maintained steady growth over the past six months, according to CNA.

The MOEA announced that the country's general Industrial Production Index has shown a year-to-year increase of 2.85 percent for 2017.

Although on a month-to month analysis October only evidenced a .15 percent increase, the sub-index for manufacturing growth remained steady with a 3.1 percent increase over the previous year, also reflecting 18 months of continued growth.

MOEA officials suggest the recent flood of smart devices on to the market over the past year is the primary driver behind the current growth.

Semi-conductors, flat screen panels, and other electronic components related to smart devices show the greatest increases, while Taiwan's chemical manufacturing showed positive overall gains as well.

Computer components, opto-electric devices as well as auto-part manufacturing have shown a slight decrease since 2016. Base metal production showed the steepest decline of 8.44 percent, which MOEA attributed to several steel manufacturers reducing output this year for maintenance and upgrading equipment.

According to CNA, the numbers are unlikely change significantly over the next two months, but increases are expected to be reported in early 2018.