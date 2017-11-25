VP Chen lauds Taiwan’s public-private sector efforts in promoting sustainable 

Taiwan’s public and private sectors are earning global recognition for promoting sustainable development and raising awareness of the value of adopting economically inclusive and environmentally friendly business models, according to Vice President Chen Chien-jen Nov. 23.



As a responsible member of the global village, and in keeping with international practices such as the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals, Taiwan has established core objectives and detailed implementation plans for the next four years to address its most pressing issues in this regard, Chen said.



Sustainable development builds a better world and is a shared responsibility for future generations, the vice president said. As such, it is expected Taiwan’s businesses will continue to meet their obligations as responsible corporate citizens and serve as benchmarks in their respective sectors, he added.



Chen made the remarks during the Taiwan Corporate Sustainability Awards presentation ceremony in Taipei City. A total 67 companies out of a 143-strong field were honored this year, including Chunghwa Telecom Co., Delta Electronics Inc., MediaTek Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.



According to the vice president, the annual awards are an outstanding example of successful collaboration among public, private and nongovernmental organizations. They also illustrate a deeply ingrained commitment to sustainable development existing in Taiwan’s corporate culture, he said.



Related efforts by local firms are widely recognized by the international community, Chen said, citing Taiwan’s No. 2 ranking in the recent Bloomberg Environment, Sustainability and Governance Disclosure and the inclusion of 18 homegrown businesses in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index compiled by New York-based S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC.



The vice president also commended award recipients for contributions to society, particularly TSMC for advancing business ethics, environmental protection and philanthropy.



First presented in 2008 by Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy, the awards recognize socially responsible firms espousing corporate sustainability. (SFC-E)