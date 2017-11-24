Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 24, 2017

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A thunderstorm;86;77;WNW;8;80%;76%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;82;71;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;69;NW;17;47%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;60;39;Clouds and sunshine;60;46;ENE;9;55%;27%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;W;5;56%;9%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;47;36;A touch of rain;44;39;W;9;80%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;18;5;Mostly sunny;10;3;NNE;6;82%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;57;44;A touch of rain;53;40;ENE;7;62%;80%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;43;16;Partial sunshine;33;15;ENE;5;60%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;94;71;Heavy thunderstorms;80;68;S;8;78%;88%;4

Athens, Greece;Some sun;64;49;Partly sunny;63;49;WSW;4;79%;25%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;71;60;Low clouds;72;60;NNE;5;72%;39%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Brilliant sunshine;66;45;Sunny intervals;68;45;E;5;43%;3%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Cloudy with showers;88;75;SSW;4;77%;92%;2

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;85;66;Clouds and sun;83;62;ENE;6;61%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;89;72;Mostly sunny;88;72;NE;6;57%;29%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;68;53;Clouds and sun;65;43;NE;12;59%;33%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;Cloudy and chilly;45;27;NNW;7;45%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;63;38;Periods of sun;55;43;SE;8;74%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;58;41;Cooler with rain;44;36;W;7;83%;90%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;48;A morning shower;66;46;SSE;5;71%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;81;66;A shower or t-storm;80;65;SSE;10;75%;77%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;45;41;Periods of sun;54;38;WNW;15;83%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;48;37;A little rain;44;34;WSW;6;76%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;48;41;Partly sunny;50;37;SE;5;75%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;50;40;Periods of sun;51;41;WSW;7;85%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;69;55;Sunny and beautiful;74;60;ENE;7;45%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;86;65;A t-storm in spots;86;65;WSW;5;44%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;50;30;Inc. clouds;58;52;WSW;9;57%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;72;57;Partly sunny;73;58;NNW;8;44%;48%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;70;57;Partly sunny;73;58;SSE;13;61%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;81;67;Partial sunshine;82;66;ESE;4;60%;33%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;88;77;Increasing clouds;88;77;NNE;10;71%;21%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warmer;59;41;Partly sunny, cooler;48;34;NW;16;57%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;90;75;A shower or t-storm;81;73;NNE;9;75%;87%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;44;35;A little rain;42;36;WSW;3;88%;58%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;84;77;Periods of sun;85;78;NNE;14;58%;3%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;76;50;Sunny and beautiful;73;47;NE;6;49%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A morning t-storm;87;76;NNE;6;80%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Foggy with hazy sun;77;51;Hazy sun;80;50;NW;6;41%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;69;36;Partly sunny, mild;62;42;SW;7;33%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;Hazy sunshine;83;61;NNW;5;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;94;76;A thunderstorm;88;74;WNW;4;76%;79%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;41;32;Partly sunny;41;33;W;16;80%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;72;42;Rather cloudy, mild;65;39;ESE;5;32%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;69;56;Partly sunny;70;59;W;3;61%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;64;57;Mainly cloudy, cool;65;60;N;8;66%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;76;61;A little a.m. rain;78;61;ESE;6;73%;85%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;81;66;A shower in spots;81;64;ENE;5;68%;71%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;44;38;Periods of sun;42;34;SSW;9;92%;74%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;A thunderstorm;92;76;NNE;5;70%;74%;3

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;71;59;Cloudy with a shower;68;60;N;8;72%;80%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;83;71;A shower or two;81;71;ENE;19;54%;81%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;89;63;Sunshine and nice;87;62;ENE;6;51%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;Hazy sun;76;48;NNE;3;49%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;60;45;Plenty of sunshine;59;46;SE;7;78%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;93;75;A shower in spots;94;76;WSW;7;60%;63%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;73;Mostly sunny;87;75;N;7;56%;14%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Couple of t-storms;75;55;A t-storm, cooler;66;50;E;7;72%;69%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;57;33;A shower in the p.m.;55;32;NNW;1;48%;73%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;84;59;Hazy sun;85;59;WNW;4;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;68;45;Partly sunny;69;46;WSW;4;63%;22%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Partly sunny;91;65;NNW;11;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;35;31;Partly sunny;41;36;SSE;8;76%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;87;76;A shower or t-storm;89;77;NE;6;63%;74%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;84;72;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;SSW;7;76%;83%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;82;56;Hazy sun;81;55;N;6;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Afternoon showers;86;75;N;4;84%;95%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;67;37;A t-storm in spots;66;40;E;8;37%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;A t-storm around;87;76;SW;6;74%;64%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;71;63;Mostly cloudy;71;63;S;9;69%;23%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;68;56;A shower in the a.m.;65;55;ENE;5;83%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;48;34;Partly sunny, chilly;43;36;W;11;73%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warm;85;62;Mostly sunny;81;60;ESE;5;52%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;84;75;More clouds than sun;84;76;NNE;5;74%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;63;48;A passing shower;62;36;NE;4;57%;55%;2

Male, Maldives;A few showers;85;80;A morning t-storm;88;79;NNW;3;70%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;87;74;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SSW;6;78%;57%;3

Manila, Philippines;A bit of a.m. rain;85;79;A morning shower;89;79;ENE;9;70%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;89;63;A thunderstorm;91;66;ENE;9;49%;81%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;71;43;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;NNE;4;28%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;82;66;Sunshine, less humid;80;65;N;6;67%;15%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;36;33;Periods of sun;40;35;SSE;6;94%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;79;Mostly sunny;88;78;ENE;12;66%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;62;49;Sunny and nice;70;53;NE;6;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;39;33;Rain and drizzle;42;25;WNW;4;85%;73%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;24;16;Mostly sunny;25;18;SE;6;76%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;90;73;Hazy sun;93;74;N;7;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;57;A t-shower in spots;75;59;NNE;11;71%;65%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine;50;40;Inc. clouds;56;42;W;10;54%;36%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;68;47;Mostly cloudy;66;55;NE;7;62%;73%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;27;16;Becoming cloudy;26;6;W;9;86%;7%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;53;41;Some sun;53;43;S;6;53%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;39;28;Partly sunny;36;30;S;6;80%;39%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;42;34;Periods of rain;42;20;NW;11;91%;74%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;84;78;Downpours;85;79;NNW;9;77%;89%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;74;A shower or t-storm;84;74;NW;5;83%;66%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;89;74;A shower or two;90;75;ENE;8;69%;60%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;54;39;Occasional rain;45;35;WNW;8;59%;60%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, hot;91;62;Plenty of sunshine;85;63;SE;16;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;An afternoon shower;89;77;N;10;62%;55%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;SE;11;66%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;89;74;ESE;4;64%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;57;40;Spotty showers;47;33;NW;7;78%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;34;19;Rain and snow shower;48;25;ESE;8;50%;80%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;64;52;Periods of rain;67;53;NNE;7;67%;80%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;80;49;Mostly sunny;79;52;E;5;32%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;86;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;SE;9;60%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;32;25;Lots of sun, chilly;29;24;ESE;7;63%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;44;39;A shower;44;40;ESE;3;97%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;82;71;Mostly sunny;85;74;ENE;7;66%;33%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;64;49;Mostly sunny;68;51;E;7;45%;4%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;64;50;A passing shower;64;48;SSW;8;64%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;36;34;Rain and drizzle;41;35;SSE;8;91%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;66;55;Inc. clouds;69;60;S;6;72%;70%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;A t-storm in spots;76;64;ENE;6;75%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;85;77;A stray shower;85;76;SSE;9;74%;47%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Partly sunny;77;63;NNW;5;76%;13%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;81;48;Sunny and nice;76;46;E;7;35%;23%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;80;54;Sunny and nice;88;58;SW;5;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;85;74;Mostly sunny;83;73;NNE;5;82%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;66;55;A passing shower;65;50;ESE;3;71%;55%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;51;44;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;48;SE;5;78%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, cold;37;24;A little rain;51;37;WNW;7;63%;89%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;57;46;Mostly cloudy;59;46;SW;7;55%;0%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;NNW;7;85%;83%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;55;32;Partly sunny;53;34;S;7;79%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;75;Sunshine and nice;86;75;E;7;65%;4%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;43;33;Partly sunny;38;31;SSW;6;87%;6%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;80;67;Partly sunny;81;68;NNE;12;59%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;66;63;A little rain;72;67;E;10;80%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;45;37;A brief shower;42;36;ESE;7;93%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, warm;75;42;Turning cloudy;64;43;SE;4;43%;76%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;42;31;Decreasing clouds;42;23;NNW;11;59%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, cool;53;34;Sunny and chilly;50;34;WNW;14;21%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;69;55;Partly sunny;73;55;ESE;5;49%;6%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;66;42;Partly sunny;63;46;ESE;3;58%;27%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;55;40;Partial sunshine;56;42;ENE;7;58%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;46;43;Showers around;46;30;WNW;15;74%;70%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;74;57;Mostly sunny;71;57;SSW;3;71%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;70;49;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;WSW;4;57%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;12;-7;Clearing and cold;10;-5;SW;9;69%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;49;46;Rain and drizzle;49;47;ENE;6;69%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;46;39;Rain and drizzle;54;37;NW;10;78%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;84;63;NNE;4;48%;23%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;39;36;A morning shower;42;37;SSE;7;90%;79%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;51;43;Partly sunny, mild;50;41;S;8;83%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;68;58;Cloudy;64;58;S;15;78%;58%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Mostly sunny;90;74;NW;5;65%;22%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;20;Chilly with clearing;38;15;E;3;51%;19%;3

