Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 24, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;25;WNW;13;80%;76%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;28;22;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;21;NW;28;47%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;16;4;Clouds and sunshine;15;8;ENE;15;55%;27%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;22;12;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;W;8;56%;9%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;8;2;A touch of rain;7;4;W;14;80%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-8;-15;Mostly sunny;-12;-16;NNE;9;82%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;14;7;A touch of rain;12;5;ENE;12;62%;80%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;6;-9;Partial sunshine;1;-9;ENE;8;60%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;34;22;Heavy thunderstorms;27;20;S;12;78%;88%;4

Athens, Greece;Some sun;18;10;Partly sunny;17;10;WSW;7;79%;25%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;22;16;Low clouds;22;16;NNE;9;72%;39%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Brilliant sunshine;19;7;Sunny intervals;20;7;E;8;43%;3%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Cloudy with showers;31;24;SSW;6;77%;92%;2

Bangalore, India;Inc. clouds;29;19;Clouds and sun;28;17;ENE;10;61%;2%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NE;10;57%;29%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;20;12;Clouds and sun;18;6;NE;20;59%;33%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Cloudy and chilly;7;-3;NNW;11;45%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Decreasing clouds;17;3;Periods of sun;13;6;SE;13;74%;26%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;5;Cooler with rain;7;2;W;12;83%;90%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;A morning shower;19;8;SSE;8;71%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;19;A shower or t-storm;27;18;SSE;16;75%;77%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Periods of sun;12;3;WNW;24;83%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little a.m. rain;9;3;A little rain;6;1;WSW;10;76%;64%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;9;5;Partly sunny;10;3;SE;8;75%;19%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Periods of sun;10;5;WSW;12;85%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;21;13;Sunny and beautiful;23;16;ENE;12;45%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;WSW;8;44%;55%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;10;-1;Inc. clouds;15;11;WSW;15;57%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;22;14;Partly sunny;23;14;NNW;12;44%;48%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;21;14;Partly sunny;23;15;SSE;21;61%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;27;19;Partial sunshine;28;19;ESE;6;60%;33%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Increasing clouds;31;25;NNE;17;71%;21%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunshine and warmer;15;5;Partly sunny, cooler;9;1;NW;25;57%;1%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;32;24;A shower or t-storm;27;23;NNE;14;75%;87%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of rain;7;2;A little rain;6;2;WSW;6;88%;58%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with some sun;29;25;Periods of sun;30;25;NNE;23;58%;3%;4

Dallas, United States;Sunny and nice;24;10;Sunny and beautiful;23;9;NE;10;49%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A morning t-storm;31;24;NNE;10;80%;66%;10

Delhi, India;Foggy with hazy sun;25;10;Hazy sun;27;10;NW;10;41%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;21;2;Partly sunny, mild;17;6;SW;11;33%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Hazy sunshine;28;16;NNW;8;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Some sun, a t-storm;34;24;A thunderstorm;31;23;WNW;6;76%;79%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower;5;0;Partly sunny;5;0;W;26;80%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, warm;22;6;Rather cloudy, mild;18;4;ESE;8;32%;81%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;21;15;W;5;61%;4%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy and cool;18;14;Mainly cloudy, cool;18;16;N;13;66%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A little a.m. rain;25;16;ESE;9;73%;85%;9

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;27;19;A shower in spots;27;18;ENE;8;68%;71%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;7;3;Periods of sun;5;1;SSW;14;92%;74%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;A thunderstorm;33;24;NNE;8;70%;74%;3

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;21;15;Cloudy with a shower;20;16;N;13;72%;80%;1

Honolulu, United States;Breezy with some sun;28;22;A shower or two;27;22;ENE;31;54%;81%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;Sunshine and nice;30;16;ENE;9;51%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Hazy sun;24;9;NNE;5;49%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;7;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;SE;11;78%;2%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;34;24;A shower in spots;34;24;WSW;11;60%;63%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;N;12;56%;14%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Couple of t-storms;24;13;A t-storm, cooler;19;10;E;12;72%;69%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Becoming cloudy;14;1;A shower in the p.m.;13;0;NNW;2;48%;73%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Hazy sun;29;15;WNW;6;47%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, nice;20;7;Partly sunny;21;8;WSW;7;63%;22%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Partly sunny;33;18;NNW;18;19%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;2;0;Partly sunny;5;2;SSE;12;76%;31%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;31;25;A shower or t-storm;32;25;NE;9;63%;74%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;29;22;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;SSW;12;76%;83%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;28;13;Hazy sun;27;13;N;9;53%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;N;7;84%;95%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;20;3;A t-storm in spots;19;4;E;12;37%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SW;10;74%;64%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;22;17;Mostly cloudy;22;17;S;15;69%;23%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or two;20;14;A shower in the a.m.;18;13;ENE;8;83%;66%;1

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;9;1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;2;W;17;73%;28%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunshine and warm;29;17;Mostly sunny;27;15;ESE;8;52%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;More clouds than sun;29;24;More clouds than sun;29;24;NNE;8;74%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sun and clouds;17;9;A passing shower;17;2;NE;7;57%;55%;2

Male, Maldives;A few showers;29;27;A morning t-storm;31;26;NNW;6;70%;85%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;9;78%;57%;3

Manila, Philippines;A bit of a.m. rain;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;ENE;15;70%;60%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;32;17;A thunderstorm;33;19;ENE;15;49%;81%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;NNE;6;28%;0%;6

Miami, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;28;19;Sunshine, less humid;27;18;N;10;67%;15%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clearing;2;1;Periods of sun;5;2;SSE;10;94%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;25;ENE;20;66%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;16;9;Sunny and nice;21;12;NE;10;53%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Decreasing clouds;4;0;Rain and drizzle;6;-4;WNW;6;85%;73%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-4;-9;Mostly sunny;-4;-8;SE;9;76%;0%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Hazy sun;34;24;N;12;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;14;A t-shower in spots;24;15;NNE;18;71%;65%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine;10;4;Inc. clouds;14;6;W;16;54%;36%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sun and some clouds;20;8;Mostly cloudy;19;13;NE;11;62%;73%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;-3;-9;Becoming cloudy;-3;-15;W;14;86%;7%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;12;5;Some sun;12;6;S;10;53%;0%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;4;-2;Partly sunny;2;-1;S;10;80%;39%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy;6;1;Periods of rain;6;-7;NW;18;91%;74%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Downpours;29;26;NNW;14;77%;89%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;28;23;A shower or t-storm;29;23;NW;8;83%;66%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a shower;32;24;A shower or two;32;24;ENE;13;69%;60%;8

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;12;4;Occasional rain;7;2;WNW;12;59%;60%;1

Perth, Australia;Turning sunny, hot;33;17;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;SE;26;42%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;An afternoon shower;32;25;N;16;62%;55%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SE;17;66%;55%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;32;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;23;ESE;6;64%;66%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;14;4;Spotty showers;8;1;NW;11;78%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;1;-7;Rain and snow shower;9;-4;ESE;12;50%;80%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;18;11;Periods of rain;19;11;NNE;12;67%;80%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;27;9;Mostly sunny;26;11;E;9;32%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sunshine;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SE;15;60%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;0;-4;Lots of sun, chilly;-2;-4;ESE;12;63%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;7;4;A shower;7;4;ESE;5;97%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Pleasant and warmer;28;22;Mostly sunny;30;23;ENE;11;66%;33%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;18;9;Mostly sunny;20;10;E;11;45%;4%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;10;A passing shower;18;9;SSW;13;64%;82%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;2;1;Rain and drizzle;5;2;SSE;12;91%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;19;13;Inc. clouds;20;16;S;10;72%;70%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A t-storm in spots;24;18;ENE;10;75%;64%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;30;25;A stray shower;29;24;SSE;14;74%;47%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;25;17;NNW;8;76%;13%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;27;9;Sunny and nice;24;8;E;12;35%;23%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, pleasant;27;12;Sunny and nice;31;14;SW;9;30%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or t-storm;29;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;NNE;8;82%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;19;13;A passing shower;18;10;ESE;4;71%;55%;2

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;11;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;9;SE;9;78%;88%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, cold;3;-5;A little rain;10;3;WNW;11;63%;89%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;14;8;Mostly cloudy;15;8;SW;11;55%;0%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;NNW;12;85%;83%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;13;0;Partly sunny;11;1;S;11;79%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;Sunshine and nice;30;24;E;12;65%;4%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A passing shower;6;0;Partly sunny;4;0;SSW;10;87%;6%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;27;20;Partly sunny;27;20;NNE;20;59%;5%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;19;17;A little rain;22;20;E;17;80%;82%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower or two;7;3;A brief shower;6;2;ESE;11;93%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun, warm;24;6;Turning cloudy;18;6;SE;7;43%;76%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Increasing clouds;6;-1;Decreasing clouds;6;-5;NNW;18;59%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, cool;12;1;Sunny and chilly;10;1;WNW;23;21%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;21;13;Partly sunny;23;13;ESE;8;49%;6%;3

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;19;5;Partly sunny;17;8;ESE;5;58%;27%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;13;4;Partial sunshine;13;5;ENE;11;58%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;8;6;Showers around;8;-1;WNW;24;74%;70%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;SSW;5;71%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;21;10;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;WSW;6;57%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;-11;-22;Clearing and cold;-12;-20;SW;14;69%;33%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;9;8;Rain and drizzle;10;8;ENE;10;69%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;8;4;Rain and drizzle;12;3;NW;16;78%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Clearing;28;15;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;NNE;6;48%;23%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;4;2;A morning shower;6;3;SSE;12;90%;79%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;11;6;Partly sunny, mild;10;5;S;13;83%;74%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;20;14;Cloudy;18;14;S;24;78%;58%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;NW;8;65%;22%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-7;Chilly with clearing;3;-9;E;5;51%;19%;3

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius