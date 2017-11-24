Customers flood Costco for buy one get one free TV sale on Black Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Black Friday sale at Costco included a 'buy one get one free' offer on certain TV models as announced by the company on the first day of the 3-day sale period.

Many customers lined up in the chilly weather in an attempt to enter the stores as soon as they opened at 9 am, which is earlier than Costco's usual open time of 10 am.

According to reports from CNA, at one of Costco's outlet in New Taipei City's Neihu District, people were lined up as early as 3 am for the special discount promotion.

The buy one get one free offer was available for a 60-inch Sharp TV which was being sold for NT$30,000 with which another Focus TV that normally costs NT$12,500 being given away for free as part of the deal.

The company's Vice President Wang Yu-mei (王友玫) said Costco had deliberately kept mum about their deals to lure as many curious customers as they could.

Some of the deals were limited to one per person so that the offers could benefit as many customers as possible, said Wang to the press.

Black Friday is an informal name for the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States of America, the fourth Thursday of November, during which retail stores offer discounts on wide range of products. It is the first time that Costco's 13 branches in Taiwan have offered Black Friday sales following the US tradition.

