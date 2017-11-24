Investigation continues into the Ching Fu shipbuilding case in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A day after 23 high-ranking military officers were censured for a navy ship building scandal, investigators stormed into the Kaohsiung City Marine Bureau and the residence of the former bureau chief. The former bureau director Wang Tuan-jen (王端仁) was released without bail early Friday.

The scandal, also known as the Ching Fu Case, made news in August after reports that a shipbuilding project bid winner, the Ching Fu Shipbuilding Co. (慶富造船), was being investigated for allegedly using bogus documents to secure a syndicated loan worth NT$20.5 billion. Since the original loan in 2014, they have been continuously trying to cover up their financial problems.

A total of 23 military officers are being held accountable for the company's actions as reported on Wednesday, including former navy commander Chen Yung-kang (陳永康), chief of the general staff Lee Hsi-ming (李喜明), and Navy Commander Admiral Huang Shu-kuang (黃曙光).

During the investigation of the Ching Fu Case, the investigators found that the lease of Kaohsiung's Singda Harbor to the company was problematic, for allegedly giving the company an unfair advantages over rivals, and thus began the probe, with nearly two dozen bureau officials summoned for questioning on Thursday.

Media reports say that the investigators have found more than a dozen audio files recorded during meetings between Ching Fu's executives, Wang Tuan-jen, and other marine bureau officials. Wang and his family's bank accounts are reported to hold large amounts of money from unknown sources, but Wang explained the money comes from his father's endowment policy, a life insurance contract.

Wang was released with no bail early Friday after questioning.

Asked by reporters about the probe, Kaohsiung City Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊) was hoping the investigators can do their job and hold the culprits accountable for their wrongdoings.