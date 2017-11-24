Australia beats Fiji 54-6 in Rugby League World Cup semi

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Winger Valentine Holmes became the first player to score six tries in a test as defending champion Australia beat Fiji 54-6 in the first semifinal of the Rugby League World Cup on Friday.

Holmes had been the first player to score five tries in a test when he achieved that feat in Australia's 46-0 win over Samoa in the quarterfinals last weekend.

He went one better on Friday to take his total for the tournament to 12 tries, breaking the record for a single Rugby League World Cup of 10 by former Kangaroos winger Wendell Sailor.

Fellow winger Dane Gagai and fullback Billy Slater added two tries apiece as Australia brushed aside Fiji by 10 tries to one. Slater's double took his tally in World Cups to 16, a record for one player.