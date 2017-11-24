Three days of Black Friday sales at Costco Taiwan to end early

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Costco Taiwan said on Friday (Nov. 24) that the Black Friday shopping event will end sooner than originally planned three-day event, because most of the special promotion items swiftly sold out on the first day.

In the previous public announcement, Costco Wholesale operator said the first ever Black Friday sale event would be held in all 13 stores of Costco Taiwan, with several promotional activities and discount items from Nov. 24-26.

However, not long after the launching the Black Friday sales event, Costco Taiwan Vice President Wang Yu-mei (王友玫) said the Black Friday campaign would end at 9:30 p.m., when all 13 stores close on Friday night because all of the items discounted were expected to be sold by then, as reported by CNA.

Costco's Black Friday turned out to be a popular event with around 100 people already queued up outside the store and the number kept growing rapidly even before the stores opened.

Some special offers, such as a 60-inch Sharp TV for around NT$30,000 (US$1,000) with a free 45-inch InFocus TV valued at around NT$12,500 in Taiwan, have attracted thousands of customers to Costco.

Costco said its 13 stores will still open at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday but none of the Black Friday items will be sold. As a result, customers don't need to visit the stores if they are simply looking for special Black Friday discounts.