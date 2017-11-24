AP source: Flynn breaks with Trump team on Mueller probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a move that could signal cooperation with special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference.

Lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn have told President Donald Trump's legal team that they are no longer communicating with them about Mueller's investigation.

A person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press that Flynn's legal team communicated the decision this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation.

The decision could be a sign that Flynn is moving to cooperate with Mueller's investigation or negotiate a deal for himself.

In large criminal investigations, defense lawyers routinely share information with each other. But it can become unethical to continue such communication if one of the potential targets is looking to negotiate a deal with prosecutors.