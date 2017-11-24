  1. Home
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - November 24

 For those who long to enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner this year including turkey with all the fixings in Taipei

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/11/24 16:18

Image Sheraton Grand Hotel

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Top stories this week included foreigners among 9 killed in New Taipei apartment fire, Katy Perry banned from China for wearing Taiwan flag in 2015, Taiwanese-American dentist becomes fitness champ in US, Taiwanese wedding crasher goes ballistic, and Top Thanksgiving dining options in Taipei for 2017.
 
