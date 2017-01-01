Rice field turned labyrinth in Hsinchu County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The rice paddy mazes will return to Chutung in Hsinchu County (新竹縣竹東鎮) the first week of December, reported UDN.

The labyrinths will be open December 9 and 10. They are constructed from rice fields and will span an area of over 700 hectares.

The labyrinths are organized by the Zhudong Farmer Cooperative (竹東農會) and are their special way of promoting the rice season. Guests can also enjoy any of the 12 special rice dishes offered that day.

Last year the 100 ping area of mazes attracted around 10,000 people, said the Co-op, and the Co-op is expecting a substantially greater turnout for this year's 600 pings of mazes.

Early birds can begin registration here (Chinese link).