AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Veiled women from India's Rajput community protested the Bollywood film "Padmavati," which has been postponed indefinitely after opposition grew over the film's alleged depiction of a relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler. It is based on a 16th century Sufi epic in which a Rajput queen chose to kill herself rather than be captured by the sultan. A Hindu nationalist party official offered a bounty for the beheading of the actress and director, and the film hasn't yet been certified by India's film censors.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, model Stella Maxwell was made up backstage before the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai. Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry were scheduled to take part but bowed out days before the show, which Chinese media attributed to their being denied visas.

Surveillance video released by the U.N. Command showed a North Korean soldier defecting to the South. He runs from a jeep and is shot by North Korean soldiers but manages to cross the border before collapsing from the gunshot wounds. South Korean soldiers crawled to where the defector had fallen and dragged him to safety. He's since regained consciousness in a South Korean hospital.

Australia's Rod Pampling watched his shot from a bunker at the 18th green during the opening round of the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

