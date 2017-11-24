AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Nov, 20, 2017, file photo, veiled members of India's Rajput community listen to a speech by their leader as they gather to protest against the
In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, model Stella Maxwell of New Zealand is made up at backstage before the Victoria's Secret fashion show inside the Me
This combination of images made from Nov. 13, 2017, surveillance video released by the United Nations Command shows a North Korean soldier running fro
In this Nov. 17, 2017, file photo, a Chinese honor guard member stands at attention before a welcome ceremony for Panamanian President Juan Carlos Var
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, a man takes a smartphone photo near a Communist flag on display at the museum of the first National Congress of the
In this Nov. 23, 2017, file photo, Australia's Rod Pampling watches his shot from a bunker at the 18th green during the opening round of the Australia
In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, a resident of the nickel mining island of Manicani in central Philippines adjusts her headband during a rally in fr
In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim flies his kite outside his family's tent, in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. Since late Au
In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, a Rohingya Muslim man carries his water pot and soap after a bath as he makes his way back to his tent, in Kutupalo
This Nov. 6, 2017, file photo shows an aerial view of the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp, Bangladesh. Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement on
In this Nov. 22, 2017, file photo, a man walks across the street in a downtown business district, in Tokyo. Japan's economy expanded at a 1.4 percent
In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, a passenger train passes as Indian vets measure the carcass of two endangered Asian elephants that were hit and kil
In this Nov. 21, 2017, file photo, a visitor walks under the colorful autumn leaves in Hibiya park in Tokyo. The public park is located in the heart o
Veiled women from India's Rajput community protested the Bollywood film "Padmavati," which has been postponed indefinitely after opposition grew over the film's alleged depiction of a relationship between a Hindu queen and a Muslim ruler. It is based on a 16th century Sufi epic in which a Rajput queen chose to kill herself rather than be captured by the sultan. A Hindu nationalist party official offered a bounty for the beheading of the actress and director, and the film hasn't yet been certified by India's film censors.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, model Stella Maxwell was made up backstage before the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Shanghai. Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry were scheduled to take part but bowed out days before the show, which Chinese media attributed to their being denied visas.
Surveillance video released by the U.N. Command showed a North Korean soldier defecting to the South. He runs from a jeep and is shot by North Korean soldiers but manages to cross the border before collapsing from the gunshot wounds. South Korean soldiers crawled to where the defector had fallen and dragged him to safety. He's since regained consciousness in a South Korean hospital.
Australia's Rod Pampling watched his shot from a bunker at the 18th green during the opening round of the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
