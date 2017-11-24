Attacks on Israeli soldier turned whistleblower get personal

JERUSALEM (AP) — A former Israeli combat officer turned whistleblower has found himself in the fight of his lifetime.

Deam Issacharoff is leading a campaign against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and drawing relentless criticism from the country's leaders who have labeled him a traitor.

For Issacharoff, the battle is even more personal: his father is Israel's ambassador to Germany, a respected longtime diplomat tasked with defending the same policies his son so adamantly opposes.

Issacharoff is spokesman for Breaking the Silence, a group of former fighters who served in the West Bank and now collect testimonies about the damaging impact of the occupation.

While the group says it's acting in Israel's best interests by sparking a public debate, it has become perhaps the most reviled anti-occupation protest group in the country.