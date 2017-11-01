 I-Mei Foods recruit team meets with Davao mayor

DAVAO (Taiwan News) -- After a two-day recruiting event in Davao, the staff recruitment team of I-Mei Foods paid a courtesy call to the mayor of Davao, Sara Duterte on Thursday in hopes of forging closer bilateral ties between the Philippines and Taiwan, and to increase cooperation in the food industry between the two countries.

Accompanied by officials from The Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), and Overseas Community Affairs Council Republic of China (OCAC Taiwan), I-Mei representatives visited the mayor before departing for Manila for another two-day recruiting event. During the meeting, I-Mei representatives presented Mayor Duterte with a model of a canoe of the Tao indigenous Taiwanese group, as well as two I-Mei gift boxes.

Sara Duterte told the team that she is looking forward to further cooperation with the company, and if there is anything she could do to help, she will try her best to assist future recruitment.

In the meeting, Jack Cheng, the Advisor of I-Mei Foods International Recruitment told mayor Duterte that I-Mei’s Filipino colleagues have done a tremendous job for the company at its Nankan plant in Taoyuan City.

I-Mei Foods, known as Taiwan’s leading food company and biggest bread provider, first hired 50 workers from the Philippines back in 1993, but now employs 530 from Taiwan's southern neighbor, or about one-sixth of the company’s total staff.

The company decided to approach the direct hiring of Filipino workers to spare them the burden of the hefty brokerage fees, after learning about the costly broker fees they previously had to pay before coming to Taiwan. It is also Taiwan's very first direct hiring event held in Davao to exercise corporate social responsibility and in response to Tsai Ing-wen’s "New Southbound Policy," as well as participate in Philippine President Duterte’s effort at narrowing down the urban-rural income gap.