Taiwanese netizens leak Costco Black Friday deals

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Within hours of Costco Taiwan's first-ever Black Friday sale this morning (Nov. 24) in Taiwan, many netizens have eagerly rushed to the 13 branches of the membership-only warehouse club to snap up deals and spread the news on social media.

At 9 a.m. today, Costco launched a promotion to coincide with Black Friday in the U.S. called "Black Buying Festival" (黑色購物節), which will run from Nov. 24 - 26 at all 13 Costco stores in the country.

Within hours after Costco's early opening, Taiwanese netizens hastily pooled their resources and compared prices on the Black Friday sales being offered over the next few days. Websites where netizens have been posting prices include the Facebook group Costco好市多 商品經驗老實說 (Speaking Honestly About Costco Product Experiences), the Taiwanese online forum PTT, a blog titled jaybo2costcoo.blogspot.tw, and an imgur post created just for the sale.

As these deals are only available inside the physical stores and they were not announced in advance, many netizens are frantically trying to share information online on these special prices. The types of goods that are being sold at a special discount fall into five categories: appliances, housewares, bedding, infants, and foodstuffs. The different lists people have compiled may not include all items and all 13 locations in Taiwan.

Thus far, the deal that has gotten the most attention by netizens is a buy-one-get-one free offer for a 60-inch Sharp TV selling for NT$30,000 (US$1,000) with a free 45-inch InFocus TV valued at NT$12,500 thrown in for free.

A Facebook user in Tainan said that the Philips Robot Vacuum, which is selling for NT$10,999, a discount of NT$2,000, had already sold out at the Costco branch there.

Now that winter has kicked in, other netizens have been drawn to the Dyson Bladeless Fan Heater, which is selling for NT$13,499, a discount of NT$2,500.



