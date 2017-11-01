Taiwanese film 'The Golden Buddha+' snags 10 nominations  at Golden Horse Awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The 54th Golden Horse Awards are tomorrow evening and the Taiwanese comedy noir, "The Great Buddha +," is anticipated to sweep the ceremony, reports CNA.

"The Great Buddha +" is the first full length film for director Huang Hsin-yao (黃信堯). The film is nominated for 10 awards, including: Best Feature Film, Best Supporting Actor, Best New Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, Best Original Film Score, Best Original Film Song, Best Film Editing, and Best Sound Effects.

The film centers around the shenanigans of a night guard and his friend at a Buddha statue factory in Taiwan. The two uncover information about the factory owner that takes them on an adventure a bit more fun, and a bit more dangerous, than they bargained for.

"The Great Buddha +" won five awards at the Taipei Film Awards this year, including: Grand Prize, Best Narrative Feature, Best Editing, Best Art Direction, and Best Music.

The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival and Awards are the elite awards showcase for Chinese-language films.

At last year's Golden Horse Awards, Chinese films prospered and Taiwanese films did not. This year, with hard-hitting films like "The Great Buddha +," it seems to be a hopeful year for Taiwan representation.

A trailer for "The Great Buddha+" with English subtitles can be viewed below:

This year's selections show a trend in collaboration works, like on the film "Shuttle Life (分貝人生)," a Malaysian film with a Taiwanese cameraman, Chen Ke-chin (陳克勤.)

Other film's to watch out for this year include "The Bold, The Corrupt and The Beautiful (血觀音)," "Who Killed Cock Robin (目擊者)," and "The Tag-Along 2 (紅衣小女孩 2)."