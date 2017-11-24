AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean, published in the past week.

A gay pride parade marched along Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which despite its liberal reputation has some of Latin America's highest rates of violence against gay and transgender people.

Children's drawings pleading for the recovery of the crew of a missing Argentine submarine hung on a fence at the naval base in Mar del Plata. An apparent explosion occurred near the time and place the sub went missing, Argentina's navy reported on Nov. 23, prompting relatives of its 44 crew members to burst into tears and some to say they had lost hope of a rescue. However, Navy spokesman Enrique Balbi said the search will continue until there is full certainty about the fate of the ARA San Juan.

Commuters on the world's highest cable cars were treated with a live orchestra as they moved above La Paz, Bolivia, during the Youth Encounter for Music and Life.

People in Mexico City meandered through The International Festival of Lights, featuring installations and projections in the capital's historic center.

Former Chilean President Sebastian Pinera held his closing campaign rally for president, days before elections which he topped but didn't get enough votes to avoid a runoff. The billionaire, Harvard-educated entrepreneur has proposed to cut taxes on businesses to promote growth.

While the Trump administration said it is ending a temporary residency permit program that has allowed almost 60,000 citizens from Haiti to live and work in the United States since the 2010 earthquake, residents in the Cite Soleil slum of Port-au-Prince shoveled away sewage water in their streets.

Colombia's Atletico Nacional faced off with Brazil's Chapecoense for the Recopa Sudamericana first leg final soccer match in Chapeco, Brazil.

Less than a decade ago, even talk of re-election was enough to get a Honduran president overthrown.

Now Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez appears likely to win a second term on Sunday as well as bolstering the strength of his conservative National Party across the board.

Mexico's presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who's making his third bid for the presidency, laid out his platform for next year's elections.

Survivors of the earthquake that hit Mexico two months ago protested to demand a government solution after being left homeless.

Female inmates competed in an annual beauty contest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which jail authorities said are held to encourage self-esteem, fight idleness and promote integration among women prisoners.

Ousted Caracas Mayor Antonio Ledezma, one of Venezuela's most prominent opposition leaders, said he plans to take his fight against Venezuela's government to Europe after he escaped house arrest in Caracas, and fled to Colombia.

Voodoo faithful in Haiti held candles during a ceremony one day before the anniversary of a battle that led to Haiti's independence from France.

____

This photo gallery was curated by photographer Jorge Saenz based in Asuncion, Paraguay. Follow him on Twitter: @jsaenz1958

____

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers