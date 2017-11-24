Bomb kills top police officer, his guard in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a powerful bomb has struck a vehicle carrying the deputy provincial chief in the northwest, killing him and his guard.

Police official Shaukat Khan says Friday's bombing targeted Ashraf Noor, who also holds the rank of additional inspector-general of police.

Khan says Noor was going to his office in the northwestern city of Peshawar when the blast took place.

Peshawar is the capital of northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Pakistani Taliban often target security forces.