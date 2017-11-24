Sri Lanka wins toss, bats first in 2nd test against India

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss Friday and opted to bat first in the second test against a new-look India lineup.

India made three changes to the team that was held to a draw in the series-opening match in Kolkata last week, including a late switch with Ishant Sharma replacing Mohammad Shami, who was ruled out with a sore hip.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan were released from the squad, with Murali Vijay and Rohit Sharma coming in as replacements.

Sri Lanka retained an unchanged lineup.

The pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium had a green tinge, in keeping with India's preparations for the upcoming tour to South Africa.

Lineups:

India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (captain), 6 Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage