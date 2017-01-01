Twin earthquakes rock central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Two earthquakes in close succession rocked central Taiwan's Yunlin County early this morning (Nov. 24), with the first being a magnitude 4.8, followed by 3.3, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The first temblor measured 4.8 on the Richter scale struck at 4:55 a.m. and was centered about 22.3 kilometers east-southeast of Yunlin County Hall, with a shallow depth of 17 kilometers, according to the CWB.

Residents in Yunlin County felt an intensity level of 4, while those living in Kaohsiung City, Chiayi City, Taichung City, Changhua County, and Nantou County felt an intensity level of 3. Meanwhile, a level of 2 was registered in Tainan City, Taichung City, Miaoli County, and Penghu County. An intensity level of 1 was felt in much of the rest of Taiwan, with the exception of Taoyuan, New Taipei, Taipei City, and Keelung.

The second quake struck less than three hours later at 7:33 a.m., measured 3.3 on the Richter scale, was centered about 22.9 kilometers east-southeast of Yunlin County Hall, and also had a shallow depth of 21.4 kilometers, the CWB data showed. The largest intensity of this quake was felt in Yunlin, where a level of 3 was registered.

No injuries were reported at the time of publication.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.