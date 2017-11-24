Bus with Taiwanese tourists crashes in Iceland

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an interview, Pyramid Traveling Agency Chairman Wang Jinyu (王金鈺) confirmed that a group of Taiwanese tourists was involved in a car accident, which resulted in two of the members being sent to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries, while the rest of the group was unscathed.

According to Icelandic news outlets, a bus of 25 Taiwanese tourists crashed into a snow removing truck Wednesday afternoon in the northeastern part of the island.

Wang stated that the windshield of the bus was in fact shattered, while two of the tour group members sustained minor injuries and were sent to the hospital for treatment soon afterward. They have then been discharged from the hospital, with none of the other tourists sustaining any other injuries, and the group is set to continue with its schedule.

Wang added that due to increased snow, the agency has arranged for the group to return to the city of Reykjavík. They are scheduled to return to Taiwan on Sunday, Nov. 26.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan, the Taipei Representative Office to Denmark contacted Red Cross Iceland to obtain details of the situation immediately following reports of the accident.