Tencent's $500bn valuation arrives on the back of Great Firewall 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In light of Tencent's $500bn valuation this week, analysts once again look at China's Great Firewall for an answer.

China's Great Firewall has kept American tech giants out and fueled the flame for Chinese megacorporations, like Tencent and Alibaba, inside. This environment is ideal for attracting a nationwide audience, with virtually no other option, and large investments.

Tencent has created a Tencent lifestyle. Under the Tencent wing are several of China's most frequented online services, like WeChat, QQ, QZone as well as their self-titled Tencent Games, China's largest online gaming community, Tencent Literature, and Tencent Comics. There is also WeChat Wallet, which has become a behemoth in China's mobile payment market.

One important factor in Tencent's dominance is that would-be competitors Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, and Google, notably all American, are blocked from use in China.

While Tencent's $500bn valuation this week nearly outstripped Taiwan's annual GDP, as reported by the China Times, this is not a sign of a faltering Taiwanese economy.

Taiwan's GDP for 2016 was about $529bn. For 90% of the world's economies, $500bn is an unattainable GDP, much less the valuation of a single company.

According to Statista, Facebook has the highest rate of internet users, an 82% penetration rate, subscribing to its services in Taiwan than anywhere else in the world. The penetration rate in China is very low because the service is blocked.

In fact, in other Chinese speaking areas where Facebook is not blocked, the user rate is exceeds that of the United States.

Pressure is adding up not only for Taiwan's economy but also United States President, Donald Trump, in how he responds to the results of these unfair trade practices beginning to dominate the market and potentially harm American tech giants in the near future.

Tencent's tycoon status is not singular however, with Alibaba doubling their stock price this year alone, making them worth $474bn as of last Monday. Alibaba is close in line to crossing the $500bn mark this year following in the footsteps of Amazon, Facebook, Alphabet, and Microsoft.