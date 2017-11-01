McDonald's fried chicken in Taiwan, only in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — McDonald's has been a sensation in Taiwan since the first store opening in Changhua in 1999, and ETtoday has recently unearthed insight into one of its Taiwan-only secret recipes.

There is something about McDonald's fried chicken (not chicken nuggets) in Taiwan that tastes saltier and crispier, for instance, than in any other country. In fact, most McDonald's outside Taiwan don't even offer fried chicken.

McDonald's fried chicken is even one of the most popular restaurants in Taiwan for fried chicken.

While there have been netizen divulgences over the years as to the secret McDonald's recipe, this is the most clear-cut official account so far.

According to ETtoday, before the chicken is distributed among locations in Taiwan, it is first wrapped in a seasoning and deep fried. This pre-seasoning ritual seems to be what holds the Taiwanese version's special flavors.

Once cooked through, the chicken is flash frozen and sent out. Once a customer orders the fried chicken, it is then quickly refried.

This method is said to consistently lock-in the juiciness of the meat. What's more, customers do not need to wait too long for the chicken to attain its crunchy goodness.

The assistant supply chain manager of McDonald's Taiwan, Lin Shi-wen (林士文), said that the fried chicken served in Taiwan is not available outside the country. McDonald's created the special recipe because people in Taiwan really love fried chicken, said Lin.

According to Lin, most fast food distributors ship raw meat several places before finally cooking it. The method of first frying and then flash freezing the chicken wards against a lot of bacteria.