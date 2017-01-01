Costco Taiwan Black Friday special starts today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Costco Taiwan today (Nov. 24) launched a promotion to coincide with Black Friday in the U.S. called "Black Buying Festival" (黑色購物節), which will run from Nov. 24 - 26 at all 13 Costco stores in the country.

All Costco stores in Taiwan will open at 9 a.m. during the promotion period, one hour earlier than its usual opening hours, but will close at the usual time of 9:30 p.m., said Taiwan Vice President Wang Yu-mei (王友玫) to Apple Daily.

Inspired by the traditional start of the Christmas shopping season in the U.S. which begins the day after Thanksgiving, Costco Taiwan will be offering "record-shattering ultra low prices" on some of its products, said a company PR representative to Apple Daily. As to what particular products will be sold at a discount, the PR representative cryptically said, "Costco will not announce (which products) ahead of time, consumers will have to come in and take a look, but rest assured that the prices will be super low and fantastic bargains."

The PR representative further elaborated that all the products that will be part of the promotion are already on the shelves, but supplies are limited, and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Costco representative then explained that though stores already experience large waves of customers, the chain will prepare for the "Black Buying Promotion" by taking on "additional service personnel and other response measures" to handle the additional customers.

Wang also said that these discounts only apply to items at Costco's physical stores and such promotions are not listed on its website, as an incentive to bring customers into the retail locations.

Based on Black Friday specials at Costcos in the past in the U.S., they usually involve popular, brand-name products such as household appliances, 3C products, and even hot new products, sometimes at prices as low as 50 percent off, driving American shoppers into a frenzy.

Taiwanese netizens have put together a Facebook page that is listing some of the items that customers are finding to be discounted at various locations.