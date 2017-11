AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Nov. 24

thru 27, Brisbane, Australia — cricket, 1st Ashes test.

thru 26, Lille, France — tennis, Davis Cup final: France vs. Belgium.

thru 28, Nagpur, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, World Cup semifinal: Australia vs. Fiji.

SATURDAY, Nov. 25

Europe — rugby, Wales vs. New Zealand, England vs. Samoa, Italy vs. South Africa, Scotland vs. Australia, Ireland vs. Argentina, France vs. Japan, Georgia vs. United States, Fiji vs. Canada, Romania vs. Tonga, Namibia vs. Uruguay.

Saitama, Japan — football, Asian Champions League final: Urawa Reds vs. Al Hilal.

thru 26, Killington, United States — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 26, Lake Louise, Canada — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

Auckland, New Zealand — rugby league, World Cup semifinal: England vs. Tonga.

SUNDAY, Nov. 26

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — auto racing, F1, Abu Dhabi GP.

MONDAY, Nov. 27

No new major events.

TUESDAY, Nov. 28

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 29

Buenos Aires, Argentina — football, Copa Libertadores final: Lanus vs. Gremio.

THURSDAY, Nov. 30

thru 3, Gold Coast, Australia — golf, European-Australasian Tours, Australian PGA Championship.

thru 3, Mauritius — golf, European Tour, Mauritius Open.

thru 3, Bahamas — golf, US PGA Tour, World Challenge.

FRIDAY, Dec. 1

Moscow — football, World Cup draw.

thru 5, Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. West Indies, 1st test.

thru 3, Beaver Creek, Colorado — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 3, Lake Louise, Canada — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

thru 6, Adelaide, Australia — cricket, 2nd Ashes test.

thru 6, New Delhi, India — cricket, India vs. Sri Lanka, 3rd test.

Cardiff, Wales — rugby, Wales vs. South Africa.

Brisbane, Australia — rugby league, World Cup final.

New York — boxing, Miguel Cotto vs. Sadam Ali for Cotto's WBO junior middleweight title

SUNDAY, Dec. 3

No new major events.