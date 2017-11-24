WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

XXC--RUSSIAN DOPING-FIS

GENEVA — Russian cross-country skiers found guilty of doping at the Sochi Olympics can compete in World Cup races this weekend because the International Ski Federation has been unable to prosecute its own cases in time. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 494 words, photos.

SKE--RUSSIAN DOPING-SUSPENSIONS

The two Russians who had their medals from the Sochi Games stripped because of doping have been barred from competing in World Cup races, at least temporarily. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 594 words.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--BRAZIL-ROBINHO SENTENCED

MILAN — Former AC Milan and Real Madrid striker Robinho was sentenced to nine years in jail by a court in Milan on charges of sexual assault following an incident in 2013, Italian news agency ANSA reported Thursday. SENT: 229 words, photo.

SOC--EUROPA LEAGUE ROUNDUP

Andre Silva scored in each half to help AC Milan beat Austria Vienna 5-1 on Thursday and book a spot in the knockout stage of the Europa League. Arsenal clinched top spot in Group H with a game to spare despite a 1-0 loss at Cologne, the London club's first defeat of their campaign. Arsenal already had a place in the knockout stage. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 770 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--EUROPEAN SOCCER WEEKEND

Huddersfield is aiming to end Manchester City's unbeaten start to the Premier League, just as it did to Manchester United last month. Here's a guide to the matches in the top European leagues. SENT: 716 words, photos.

SOC--ITALY SPOTLIGHT-JUVENTUS-LEAKY DEFENSE

TURIN, Italy — Without the BBC, Juventus' defense is falling apart. Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini had been the mainstay at the back for Juventus and Italy for several years, helping the Bianconeri to six successive Serie A titles. By Daniella Matar, SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-HAZARD'S ROLE

Eden Hazard is flourishing in a new role for Chelsea, allowing the Belgium forward to regain the kind of form that once made him the star player in the English league. Liverpool hosts Chelsea on Saturday and its under-pressure defense faces another headache in Hazard. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos.

Also:

— SOC--FRANCE SPOTLIGHT-MONACO'S STRUGGLES — Tables turned on Monaco as it lags behind title rival PSG. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— SOC--BAYERN-TICKET PRICES. Bayern fans unhappy with Champions League ticket prices. SENT: 224 words, photo.

— SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-RESTED MESSI. Barcelona saves Messi for crucial Valencia match. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 314 words, photos.

— SOC--EVERTON-NEW STADIUM. Everton moves closer to leaving Goodison Park. SENT: 99 words.

— SOC--SPAIN-HIERRO. Spanish federation rehires Hierro as its sports director. SENT: 129 words.

RUGBY:

RGU--INTERNATIONAL PREVIEW

Australia wraps up its end-of-year European rugby tour with a test at Scotland while England looks to complete a sweep of November wins by beating Samoa at Twickenham. UPCOMING: 1,200 words by 0100 GMT.

RGU--WALES-NEW ZEALAND

CARDIFF, Wales — Captain Kieran Read failed a fitness test and won't lead New Zealand against Wales on Saturday in their rugby tour closer. SENT: 531 words.

RGU--ENGLAND-SAMOA

LONDON — England will play Samoa at Twickenham on Saturday without captain Dylan Hartley starting for the first time in a rugby test under Eddie Jones. SENT: 520 words.

RGU--IRELAND-ARGENTINA

DUBLIN — Ireland will be almost at full strength for the game against Argentina at Lansdowne Road on Saturday in a bid for a sweep of autumn test rugby wins. By Nathaniel Cope. SENT: 565 words.

RGU--ITALY-SOUTH AFRICA

PADUA, Italy — Italy made two changes for the final autumn rugby test against South Africa, which the Azzurri memorably beat last year. SENT: 431 words.

RGU--FRANCE-JAPAN

PARIS — France made eight changes to the side that narrowly lost to South Africa to face Japan in their final autumn rugby test on Saturday. SENT: 395 words.

Also:

— RGU--AUSTRALIA TEAM. Tongan Thor picked by Wallabies for Scotland test. SENT: 252 words.

— RGU--SAMOA-FINANCIAL PROBLEMS — England players not sharing match fees with Samoa players. SENT: 554 words.

— RGU--AUSTRALIA-CHEIKA INVESTIGATED. Cheika avoids sanction for outburst during England-Australia. SENT: 155 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

BRISBANE, Australia — England resumes day two of the Ashes series at 196-4, needing to build a big first-innings total to have any chance of breaking Australia's long unbeaten streak at the Gabba. By John Pye. 500 words, photos. Play started at 2330 GMT.

CRI--INDIA-SRI LANKA

NAGPUR, India — After a rain-affected draw in Kolkata, India and Sri Lanka meet in the second match of their three-test series. 400 words, photos. Play starts at 0400 GMT.

GOLF:

AUSTRALIAN OPEN

SYDNEY — Australian Cameron Davis takes a two-stroke lead into Friday's second round of the Australian Open, with Jason Day three strokes behind and defending champion Jordan Spieth seven shots back. By Dennis Passa. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 0600 GMT.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.