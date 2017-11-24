National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|290
|203
|Buffalo
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|208
|250
|Miami
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|157
|254
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|201
|222
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|245
|141
|Tennessee
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|222
|253
|Houston
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|267
|262
|Indianapolis
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|179
|280
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|227
|165
|Baltimore
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|213
|171
|Cincinnati
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|169
|199
|Cleveland
|0
|10
|0
|.000
|150
|259
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|262
|220
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|221
|196
|Oakland
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|204
|247
|Denver
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|183
|259
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Philadelphia
|9
|1
|0
|.900
|320
|188
|Dallas
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|242
|242
|Washington
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|238
|266
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|8
|0
|.200
|162
|247
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|8
|2
|0
|.800
|302
|196
|Carolina
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|213
|180
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|231
|210
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|203
|228
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|9
|2
|0
|.818
|271
|195
|Detroit
|6
|5
|0
|.545
|294
|264
|Green Bay
|5
|5
|0
|.500
|204
|230
|Chicago
|3
|7
|0
|.300
|174
|221
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|7
|3
|0
|.700
|303
|186
|Seattle
|6
|4
|0
|.600
|242
|199
|Arizona
|4
|6
|0
|.400
|176
|254
|San Francisco
|1
|9
|0
|.100
|174
|260
|Thursday's Games
Minnesota 30, Detroit 23
L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Denver at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Houston at Baltimore, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Nov. 30
Washington at Dallas, 8:25 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 3
Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Denver at Miami, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Carolina at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 4
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.