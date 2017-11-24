No. 7 Mississippi State beats No. 24 Arizona State 65-57

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Victoria Vivians scored 17 points and Roshunda Johnson added 16 to help No. 7 Mississippi State beat No. 24 Arizona State 65-57 in the Cancun Challenge on Thursday.

Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs (4-0).

Trailing by two heading into the fourth quarter, Mississippi State scored nine of the first 11 points, including six by McCowan, to go up 52-47. The Lady Bulldogs' 6-foot-7 center extended the advantage to 58-51 with 3:23 left by converting an offensive rebound.

Arizona State (4-1) could only get within four the rest of the way.

Kianna Ibis scored 13 points to lead the Sun Devils.

Arizona State trailed by 11 after the first quarter before turning up its defense in the second. Mississippi State made just one of its 13 shots in that quarter and found itself down 29-28 at the half. The Lady Bulldogs didn't have a basket for the final 7:45 of the opening half.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils entered the game ranked No. 5 in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.88), ninth in assists per game (22.5), 14th in scoring defense (50.1 ppg) and 18th in field-goal percentage (48.9) and rebound margin (+14.8).

Mississippi State: This was only the second meeting ever between the schools. The other game also was in Cancun, a game won by Arizona State, 70-48, in the 2005 Carribean Classic. ... Mississippi State won 25 straight regular-season nonconference games and its past six regular-season tournaments dating back to 2014-15.

UP NEXT:

Arizona State plays Green Bay in the second game of the tournament on Friday.

Mississippi State plays Columbia in the second game of the tournament on Friday.