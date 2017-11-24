AP PHOTOS: Brazil prison holds beauty pageant

A female inmate competes in her jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.
An inmate holds still as an event volunteer applies her blush for an annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, e
Female inmates pose in evening gowns during their jail's annual beauty contest at the Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Thu
A female inmate wearing her jail-issued flip flops prepares to change to heels for the annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de
Inmate Michelle Rangel, current "Miss Talavera Bruce" beauty queen title holder, prepares to defend her title at the jail's annual beauty contest at T
Female inmates wear evening gowns on the morning of their annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Thursd
A female inmate holds still as an event volunteer uses a hair curler to prepare her to compete in the annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitent
Inmate Michelle Rangel, current "Miss Talavera Bruce" beauty pageant title holder puts on her heels before defending her title at Talavarera Bruce pen
Female inmates in evening gowns take part in their jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Thursd
Inmates and their relatives watch female prisoners compete in an annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early
A tattoo of a weapon covers the arm of a female inmate waiting to compete in the annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeir
Inmate Mayana Rosa Alves, center, celebrates winning her jail's annual beauty contest at Talavera Bruce penitentiary in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early
Female inmate Rossana Goncalves with four of her five children cry as they reunite on the sidelines of competing in her jail's annual beauty contest a
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Women serving time at a prison in Rio de Janeiro have swapped their uniforms for gowns to take part in a beauty pageant.
After having their hair and makeup done, 10 inmates from the Talavera Bruce detention facility walked down a catwalk in heels and were judged on their beauty, appeal and attitude as the prison's other 440 inmates and relatives applauded.
Wednesday's event aims to improve the women's self-esteem and is an opportunity to unite with family members they seldom see.
"During this moment, I don't feel like I am in jail," said 28-year-old Michelle Rangel who is serving time for drug trafficking and was elected last year's pageant winner. "My soul is freed."