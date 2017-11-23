  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/11/23 06:35
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 12 11 1 0 40 7 34
Man United 12 8 2 2 27 6 26
Chelsea 12 8 1 3 23 10 25
Tottenham 12 7 2 3 20 9 23
Liverpool 12 6 4 2 24 17 22
Arsenal 12 7 1 4 22 16 22
Burnley 12 6 4 2 12 9 22
Watford 12 5 3 4 19 21 18
Brighton 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
Huddersfield 12 4 3 5 8 17 15
Newcastle 12 4 2 6 11 14 14
Leicester 12 3 4 5 16 18 13
Bournemouth 12 4 1 7 11 14 13
Southampton 12 3 4 5 9 14 13
Stoke 12 3 4 5 15 24 13
Everton 12 3 3 6 12 24 12
West Brom 12 2 4 6 9 18 10
West Ham 12 2 3 7 11 25 9
Swansea 12 2 2 8 7 15 8
Crystal Palace 12 1 2 9 6 24 5
Friday, Nov. 24

West Ham vs. Leicester 2000 GMT

Saturday, Nov. 25

Crystal Palace vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Man United vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Tottenham vs. West Brom 1500 GMT

Swansea vs. Bournemouth 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Watford 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Chelsea 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 26

Southampton vs. Everton 1330 GMT

Burnley vs. Arsenal 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Man City 1600 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Leicester vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT

Watford vs. Man United 2000 GMT

West Brom vs. Newcastle 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Nov. 29

Chelsea vs. Swansea 1945 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Burnley 1945 GMT

Arsenal vs. Huddersfield 1945 GMT

Stoke vs. Liverpool 2000 GMT

Everton vs. West Ham 2000 GMT

Man City vs. Southampton 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 18 13 2 3 35 16 41
Cardiff 18 11 4 3 25 13 37
Sheffield United 18 12 0 6 31 20 36
Aston Villa 18 9 5 4 26 17 32
Bristol City 18 8 7 3 27 18 31
Middlesbrough 18 8 5 5 24 15 29
Derby 17 8 5 4 26 20 29
Nottingham Forest 18 9 0 9 26 27 27
Ipswich 17 8 2 7 30 26 26
Leeds 18 8 2 8 27 24 26
Sheffield Wednesday 18 6 7 5 23 21 25
Preston 18 6 7 5 21 20 25
Brentford 18 5 8 5 26 24 23
Fulham 18 5 8 5 24 24 23
Norwich 18 6 5 7 16 22 23
QPR 18 5 6 7 20 26 21
Barnsley 17 5 5 7 23 23 20
Millwall 18 4 7 7 19 19 19
Reading 17 5 4 8 20 23 19
Hull 18 4 6 8 30 32 18
Birmingham 18 4 3 11 9 27 15
Burton Albion 18 3 5 10 12 35 14
Bolton 18 2 7 9 15 31 13
Sunderland 18 1 8 9 23 35 11
Tuesday, Nov. 21

Millwall 0, Hull 0

Aston Villa 2, Sunderland 1

Sheffield United 4, Fulham 5

Nottingham Forest 1, Norwich 0

Barnsley 0, Cardiff 1

Derby 2, QPR 0

Brentford 1, Burton Albion 1

Bristol City 1, Preston 2

Bolton 2, Reading 2

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Ipswich 2, Sheffield Wednesday 2

Wolverhampton 4, Leeds 1

Middlesbrough 2, Birmingham 0

Saturday, Nov. 25

Barnsley vs. Leeds 1230 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Reading vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Fulham vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Ipswich 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Bristol City 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Birmingham 1730 GMT

Sunday, Nov. 26

Nottingham Forest vs. Cardiff 1300 GMT

Monday, Nov. 27

QPR vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Derby vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Barnsley 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shrewsbury 18 12 4 2 26 12 40
Wigan 18 12 3 3 33 11 39
Scunthorpe 19 10 5 4 24 14 35
Charlton 17 10 4 3 27 19 34
Bradford 19 10 3 6 28 22 33
Blackburn 17 9 4 4 28 14 31
Peterborough 18 8 4 6 29 25 28
Oxford United 19 7 5 7 33 26 26
Rotherham 18 8 2 8 31 25 26
Blackpool 18 7 5 6 24 23 26
Portsmouth 19 8 2 9 24 24 26
Fleetwood Town 19 7 5 7 29 30 26
Milton Keynes Dons 19 6 6 7 21 27 24
Southend 18 6 6 6 21 28 24
Walsall 18 5 7 6 25 27 22
Oldham 18 6 4 8 30 36 22
Bristol Rovers 18 7 0 11 26 33 21
Doncaster 19 5 5 9 19 24 20
AFC Wimbledon 19 5 5 9 14 20 20
Gillingham 19 4 7 8 15 22 19
Northampton 19 5 3 11 15 32 18
Rochdale 18 3 8 7 18 24 17
Plymouth 19 4 5 10 15 28 17
Bury 19 4 4 11 19 28 16
Tuesday, Nov. 21

Blackpool 1, Gillingham 1

Plymouth 2, Northampton 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Southend 1

Oxford United 2, Blackburn 4

Walsall 4, Fleetwood Town 2

Charlton 2, Rochdale 1

Bury 1, Shrewsbury 0

Peterborough 2, Portsmouth 1

Bradford 1, Scunthorpe 2

Wigan 3, Doncaster 0

Oldham 0, AFC Wimbledon 0

Saturday, Nov. 25

Doncaster vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Charlton 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Tuesday, Nov. 28

Blackpool vs. Blackburn 1945 GMT

Charlton vs. Peterborough 1945 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 19 11 5 3 46 17 38
Notts County 19 11 5 3 33 19 38
Accrington Stanley 19 11 4 4 32 20 37
Exeter 19 10 3 6 26 22 33
Swindon 19 10 2 7 30 24 32
Coventry 19 9 4 6 20 11 31
Mansfield Town 19 8 7 4 28 21 31
Wycombe 19 8 6 5 36 28 30
Colchester 19 8 5 6 25 21 29
Newport County 19 7 6 6 26 22 27
Lincoln City 19 7 6 6 21 18 27
Carlisle 19 7 5 7 27 26 26
Stevenage 19 7 5 7 26 30 26
Grimsby Town 19 7 5 7 22 26 26
Cambridge United 19 7 5 7 16 23 26
Cheltenham 19 6 5 8 26 28 23
Crawley Town 19 5 5 9 16 22 20
Yeovil 19 5 5 9 26 36 20
Crewe 19 6 2 11 20 32 20
Forest Green 19 5 4 10 22 38 19
Port Vale 19 5 3 11 18 28 18
Morecambe 19 4 6 9 14 24 18
Barnet 19 4 5 10 21 27 17
Chesterfield 19 4 4 11 21 35 16
Tuesday, Nov. 21

Luton Town 3, Carlisle 0

Grimsby Town 3, Swindon 2

Yeovil 1, Notts County 1

Cheltenham 0, Cambridge United 0

Colchester 1, Lincoln City 0

Port Vale 0, Mansfield Town 4

Accrington Stanley 1, Wycombe 0

Stevenage 1, Coventry 1

Newport County 1, Barnet 2

Morecambe 0, Crewe 1

Crawley Town 3, Exeter 1

Chesterfield 3, Forest Green 2

Saturday, Nov. 25

Mansfield Town vs. Chesterfield 1300 GMT

Forest Green vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Coventry vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Newport County 1500 GMT