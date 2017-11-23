Licata handed first start as Italy makes 2 changes for Boks

PADUA, Italy (AP) — Italy coach Conor O'Shea has made two changes to his starting lineup for the final autumn rugby test against South Africa, which the Azzurri memorably beat last year.

Flanker Giovanni Licata has been handed his first start after he came off the bench in the victory over Fiji and the 31-15 loss to Argentina last week, while Angelo Esposito replaces Leonardo Sarto on the wing.

Licata comes in for Francesco Minto, who drops to the bench. Loose forward Renato Giammarioli has also been named among the reserves and is in line to make his debut.

Tiziano Pasquali takes Leonardo Chistolini's place on the bench in the only other change to the matchday 23.

Italy recorded its first victory over South Africa last year, winning 20-18 in Florence.