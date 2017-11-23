The Latest: Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade steps off

Emily Newman, 7, plays with her father as they watch the balloons being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017
People stretch a net over a balloon before inflating it for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Sand-filled sanitation
Balloon are ready to be inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Sand-filled sanitation trucks and police sharp
Large balloons are inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Sand-filled sanitation trucks and police sharpshoot
A woman appears in her window while a large duck balloon is prepared for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Sand-fille
Police officers stand near the site where a large balloon of Olaf, from the animated film, "Frozen", is being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade
Police officers stand near the site where a large balloon of the character Olaf from "Frozen" is being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New
Police officers stand near the site where a large balloon of Olaf, from the animated film, "Frozen", is being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade
Police officers stand near the site where balloons are being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Sand-fill
Pedestrians have their bags searched as they pass through a checkpoint to watch the balloons being inflated for the Thanksgiving Day parade in New Yor
FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2016, file photo, New York Police counterterrorism personnel watch as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade makes its way down Si
Participants stand below a parade balloon before the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade begins in New York, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttl
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York (all times local):
9:10 a.m.
The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is underway with balloons, bands and floats as police go all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.
The parade stepped off Thursday with new faces and old favorites among its signature giant balloons. Olaf from the movie "Frozen" and Chase from TV's "Paw Patrol" will be among the new balloons, along with a new version of the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame. Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, Flo Rida and Wyclef Jean are scheduled to appear.
Authorities say there's no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security is heavy. There are officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors among the crowds, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks as traffic barriers.
___
12:30 a.m.
New faces and old favorites will fly, float and march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. And police are going all-out to secure it in a year marked by attacks on outdoor gathering spots.
The parade steps off Thursday with marching bands, performers from Broadway hits, elaborate floats and signature giant balloons. Olaf from the movie "Frozen" and Chase from TV's "Paw Patrol" will be among the new balloons, along with a new version of the Grinch of Dr. Seuss fame.
Authorities say there's no confirmation of a credible threat to the parade, but security will be heavy. There will be officers with assault weapons and portable radiation detectors among the crowds, sharpshooters on rooftops and sand-filled city sanitation trucks as traffic barriers at intersections.