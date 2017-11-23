The art of Italian home-cooking brought to Syrian refugees

AZRAQ REFUGEE CAMP, Jordan (AP) — Italian chefs have taught Syrian refugees to cook the Italian staple of gnocchi, or dumplings, helping break the routine in the most restrictive of Jordan's three camps for Syrians.

The lesson, part of the global Italian Cuisine Week, took place Thursday in the fenced-in Azraq camp, home to some 40,000 Syrians. This includes about 8,000 refugees who live in an area cut off from the camp, often waiting for months to undergo additional security vetting.

The chefs from a cooking school in the town of Sorrento and a dozen Syrian women prepared potato gnocchi with Mozzarella, tomatoes and basil. For dessert, they made jam-filled pie.

The food was prepared with items from the camp grocery. Refugee Ahlam al-Taybani says she will pass on her new skill to family and friends.