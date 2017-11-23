German women's clinic's incense therapy triggers fire alarm

BERLIN (AP) — A reported fire in a Hamburg basement turned out to be a false alarm after firefighters determined that the smell of burning came from an alternative therapy being used at a neighboring gynecological clinic.

The fire department said Thursday they received a call at lunchtime Wednesday about a strong burning smell from the basement of a clothing store in the northern German city's St. Pauli district.

When the crew of 16 firefighters arrived they also smelled the odor, but could not find a source in the basement.

Upon further investigation they determined the smell came from an incense therapy for pregnant women in the neighboring gynecological clinic.

Authorities didn't seem irked by the false alarm, saying "Who knows, maybe one or two of the kids will later join the fire department."