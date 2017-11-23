  1. Home
UN chief nuke inspector: Iran complying with nuclear deal

By  Associated Press
2017/11/23 20:01

VIENNA, Austria (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency monitoring Iran's nuclear deal with the U.S. and five other nations says Tehran is living up to its end of the agreement — comments that indirectly oppose President Donald Trump's view.

The U.S. president refused last month to certify Iran's compliance, saying the benefits Tehran is getting from the deal are not proportional to its concessions.

Iran limited its nuclear program in exchange for an end to nuclear-related sanctions, but legislation now is pending before Congress that would attach additional conditions for existing U.S. sanctions relief — a move Tehran says would violate the pact.

Speaking Thursday, International Atomic Energy Agency chief Yukiya Amano told the IAEA's 35-nation board that the "commitments being undertaken by Iran are being implemented."