Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 23, 2017

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm around;31;25;WSW;11;79%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and pleasant;31;20;Partly sunny;28;21;NNW;14;58%;18%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;13;3;Partial sunshine;14;4;ESE;9;52%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;20;11;SSE;7;50%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;14;6;A little a.m. rain;8;3;S;10;88%;75%;0

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;-9;-12;Mostly sunny, cold;-7;-15;N;32;66%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;Rain and drizzle;14;8;NNW;9;67%;81%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;5;-8;Sunny and colder;1;-9;SSE;12;60%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;30;18;Mostly sunny, warmer;34;22;ENE;13;41%;44%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;18;8;Partial sunshine;18;10;SSE;5;69%;7%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Nice with some sun;23;16;S;10;66%;13%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;7;N;10;37%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SE;6;80%;86%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;18;Partly sunny;29;18;ENE;9;56%;11%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;33;23;Decreasing clouds;31;23;NE;11;60%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;19;12;W;15;63%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-5;NNW;16;25%;10%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;16;3;Sun and some clouds;14;3;SSE;6;71%;8%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;12;8;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;5;W;18;74%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;19;8;Partly sunny;19;9;WSW;7;72%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;27;19;E;9;69%;68%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;9;5;Some sun;8;5;ESE;10;88%;7%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Windy this morning;15;8;A little a.m. rain;10;3;SW;19;78%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;10;3;Partly sunny;10;4;NE;5;87%;20%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;9;5;Partly sunny;10;4;SE;6;84%;9%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;30;11;Cooler;21;13;ENE;11;39%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;30;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;17;NNW;7;44%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;2;Mostly sunny;13;-2;NNW;21;47%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny;23;15;NE;10;45%;2%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;13;Mostly cloudy;21;14;SE;37;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;19;A t-storm around;28;20;E;6;62%;54%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Increasing clouds;31;25;NE;11;77%;29%;3

Chicago, United States;Clearing;7;2;Not as cool;14;5;WNW;29;62%;28%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;NNE;10;73%;73%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;10;5;A bit of rain;7;2;WNW;10;75%;58%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;29;25;Mostly cloudy;29;25;N;23;63%;5%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;19;8;Sunny and nice;24;10;S;13;42%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;10;80%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;10;Hazy sun;26;10;WNW;11;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny, warm;20;3;S;13;26%;7%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, pleasant;30;16;Hazy sunshine;28;15;NNW;9;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;34;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;NNW;7;75%;88%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;7;-1;A shower;5;0;W;18;81%;58%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mainly cloudy, mild;19;3;Clouds and sun;20;4;NNE;6;20%;25%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun;20;13;Partly sunny;20;14;NW;5;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thick cloud cover;19;13;Cloudy and cool;17;13;N;16;63%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;27;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NNE;10;62%;65%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;28;19;Partly sunny;27;18;NW;11;67%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with snow;3;2;Spotty showers;7;3;SSW;27;94%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;WNW;9;72%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;23;15;Clouds and sun;20;14;NNE;15;53%;43%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;28;21;Partly sunny, breezy;28;20;ENE;29;50%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;E;9;56%;7%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;23;7;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;NNW;6;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;12;7;Partly sunny;15;7;E;9;75%;15%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;34;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;WSW;9;61%;50%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;N;14;52%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;25;15;Couple of t-storms;25;14;NNE;13;48%;98%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;17;-1;Partly sunny;15;1;NW;5;31%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;29;13;Hazy sunshine;29;14;NW;4;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;Some sun, pleasant;22;7;S;6;64%;23%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and pleasant;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;N;19;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;2;-5;Periods of sun;2;-3;S;9;67%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;31;25;Periods of sun;31;25;NE;12;65%;32%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;WSW;10;77%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Hazy sun;27;12;NNW;9;57%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorms;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;WNW;7;84%;68%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Variable cloudiness;20;2;Partly sunny;19;3;E;14;30%;50%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Morning showers;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;8;74%;70%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;21;17;Becoming cloudy;22;17;SSE;16;69%;33%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;20;15;A shower or two;20;13;SSE;11;87%;71%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty a.m. showers;13;5;Partly sunny;8;2;W;9;76%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;33;18;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;E;6;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;28;24;More clouds than sun;28;24;WSW;10;77%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;7;A shower in places;16;10;SW;8;59%;55%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;26;A few showers;30;26;NNE;2;74%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Turning cloudy;31;24;Cloudy with showers;31;24;W;11;80%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;31;26;A little a.m. rain;32;26;ENE;13;68%;69%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;33;20;A t-storm in spots;31;19;SSE;14;44%;56%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;19;4;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;S;5;31%;3%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;28;22;Showers and t-storms;28;19;WSW;14;75%;68%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;0;-2;Partly sunny;2;1;S;13;81%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;E;13;65%;18%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;26;11;Partly sunny, cooler;17;10;E;15;51%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;Partly sunny;4;0;S;6;80%;38%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-4;-8;Cold with low clouds;-4;-11;SSW;6;66%;0%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;33;23;Hazy sunshine;34;23;N;12;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;24;14;A t-storm in spots;25;15;N;14;66%;65%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;7;2;Sunny and milder;11;5;SSW;10;41%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;19;9;Sun and some clouds;20;8;SW;9;56%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;-3;-9;Mostly sunny;-4;-10;S;11;83%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cool with some sun;13;5;Mostly sunny;11;6;W;18;45%;42%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain, breezy, milder;9;0;Partly sunny;3;-3;SSW;9;82%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;1;-4;Periods of sun;5;2;SSW;18;83%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;30;26;A couple of t-storms;29;26;NW;15;79%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;8;84%;71%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;32;24;A stray shower;32;24;ENE;15;71%;55%;7

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;15;10;A little rain;13;4;E;14;66%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;18;Decreasing clouds;31;18;S;18;26%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;24;Showers around;31;24;NNE;16;67%;71%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;23;Clouds and sun, nice;33;24;SE;14;63%;20%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;A shower or t-storm;32;23;ESE;7;55%;62%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;12;4;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;SW;10;72%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow showers, colder;3;-9;A rain/snow shower;1;-8;SSE;14;48%;66%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;18;11;Showers;18;11;ENE;13;69%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sun, some clouds;27;9;Partly sunny;25;10;ESE;6;36%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;31;25;Partly sunny;30;25;E;14;64%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;-2;-3;Partly sunny;0;-3;N;29;65%;3%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;3;3;Mostly cloudy;6;4;S;14;93%;67%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;24;19;Pleasant and warmer;28;21;ENE;12;62%;8%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A bit of a.m. rain;18;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;E;11;51%;28%;2

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;ESE;8;72%;38%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;-2;-3;A bit of snow;2;1;SSE;15;79%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Variable clouds;20;14;Periods of sun;19;13;NNE;9;83%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;10;82%;78%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in places;30;24;SE;14;77%;58%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;NNW;9;73%;14%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;27;8;An afternoon shower;26;9;ENE;7;37%;53%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;SW;10;34%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;A shower or t-storm;29;23;N;9;79%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;18;14;A shower;18;13;SSE;10;88%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Morning rain, windy;13;8;Occasional rain;11;7;S;16;79%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;4;-3;Rain and snow shower;4;-6;NE;10;57%;54%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cool;13;5;Partly sunny;14;7;SSW;14;51%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;27;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NNW;12;84%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;12;0;Mild with some sun;13;0;SSE;7;71%;10%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;E;15;76%;72%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;8;4;A passing shower;6;1;NNW;11;83%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;25;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNE;21;54%;6%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;19;16;A little rain;18;16;E;19;70%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Considerable clouds;3;1;Spotty showers;7;4;SSE;19;91%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, mild;20;6;Clouds and sun, mild;21;6;S;8;26%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;8;-3;Partly sunny;5;-1;NNW;11;62%;66%;2

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;14;4;Clearing;11;1;WNW;13;23%;4%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sunshine;19;12;Partly sunny;21;12;ENE;8;57%;27%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;19;5;Partly sunny;17;5;E;4;57%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;14;6;Partly sunny;13;6;SW;11;54%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;4;0;Sun, some clouds;7;6;SSW;23;69%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;Partly sunny;22;14;SSW;3;68%;29%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;20;11;Mostly sunny;20;10;N;6;71%;17%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;-12;-22;Partly sunny, cold;-11;-20;W;10;62%;66%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;12;6;Rain;9;7;SSE;11;75%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;8;1;Partly sunny;9;4;SE;10;85%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;30;17;Partly sunny;27;15;E;10;42%;32%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;2;0;Partly sunny;4;2;S;14;96%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, milder;10;4;Partly sunny;10;6;S;9;87%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;18;14;Mostly cloudy;22;14;N;28;64%;14%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WNW;10;71%;56%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;5;-5;Mostly sunny, chilly;2;-8;SE;4;45%;30%;3

