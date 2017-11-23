Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 23, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm around;87;77;WSW;7;79%;64%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and pleasant;88;69;Partly sunny;83;69;NNW;9;58%;18%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;55;38;Partial sunshine;58;39;ESE;6;52%;10%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;66;48;Partly sunny, nice;69;52;SSE;4;50%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;58;43;A little a.m. rain;46;37;S;6;88%;75%;0

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun, cold;17;11;Mostly sunny, cold;19;6;N;20;66%;11%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sunshine;68;49;Rain and drizzle;57;46;NNW;6;67%;81%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and mild;41;18;Sunny and colder;35;16;SSE;7;60%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;86;65;Mostly sunny, warmer;93;71;ENE;8;41%;44%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;65;47;Partial sunshine;64;49;SSE;3;69%;7%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;Nice with some sun;74;60;S;6;66%;13%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;66;45;Mostly sunny;65;45;N;6;37%;7%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Couple of t-storms;87;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SE;4;80%;86%;2

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;85;65;Partly sunny;84;65;ENE;6;56%;11%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and clouds;91;73;Decreasing clouds;87;73;NE;7;60%;44%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;67;53;W;9;63%;27%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;45;25;Partly sunny, chilly;45;23;NNW;10;25%;10%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Increasing clouds;60;37;Sun and some clouds;57;37;SSE;4;71%;8%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, mild;54;46;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;41;W;11;74%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or two;67;47;Partly sunny;66;48;WSW;4;72%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;81;67;A t-storm in spots;80;67;E;6;69%;68%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;48;40;Some sun;46;41;ESE;6;88%;7%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Windy this morning;60;46;A little a.m. rain;50;37;SW;12;78%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;50;37;Partly sunny;49;40;NE;3;87%;20%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;49;41;Partly sunny;50;40;SE;4;84%;9%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;86;51;Cooler;69;56;ENE;7;39%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;87;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;63;NNW;4;44%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;36;Mostly sunny;55;29;NNW;13;47%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;Partly sunny;73;59;NE;6;45%;2%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;70;55;Mostly cloudy;70;56;SE;23;60%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;67;A t-storm around;82;68;E;4;62%;54%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;91;77;Increasing clouds;88;77;NE;7;77%;29%;3

Chicago, United States;Clearing;44;36;Not as cool;56;41;WNW;18;62%;28%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;90;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;NNE;6;73%;73%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;An afternoon shower;50;41;A bit of rain;44;36;WNW;6;75%;58%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning out cloudy;85;77;Mostly cloudy;84;77;N;15;63%;5%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;66;46;Sunny and nice;75;49;S;8;42%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;6;80%;57%;10

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;50;Hazy sun;78;50;WNW;7;42%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;70;48;Partly sunny, warm;68;37;S;8;26%;7%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine, pleasant;86;61;Hazy sunshine;83;60;NNW;6;57%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;93;75;A thunderstorm;90;75;NNW;4;75%;88%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;45;30;A shower;41;31;W;11;81%;58%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mainly cloudy, mild;66;37;Clouds and sun;69;39;NNE;4;20%;25%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Some sun;69;56;Partly sunny;68;58;NW;3;68%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thick cloud cover;67;55;Cloudy and cool;62;55;N;10;63%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm around;80;61;A t-storm in spots;77;61;NNE;6;62%;65%;8

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;82;67;Partly sunny;81;65;NW;7;67%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with snow;37;36;Spotty showers;44;37;SSW;17;94%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;93;77;A t-storm in spots;93;77;WNW;5;72%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;73;60;Clouds and sun;67;57;NNE;9;53%;43%;5

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;82;71;Partly sunny, breezy;82;68;ENE;18;50%;44%;4

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;90;67;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;E;6;56%;7%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;73;44;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;NNW;3;47%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;54;45;Partly sunny;58;45;E;5;75%;15%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;94;74;A t-storm in spots;94;75;WSW;6;61%;50%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;84;72;N;9;52%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;77;59;Couple of t-storms;77;57;NNE;8;48%;98%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;62;31;Partly sunny;59;33;NW;3;31%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;84;56;Hazy sunshine;84;58;NW;2;34%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;70;44;Some sun, pleasant;71;45;S;4;64%;23%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and pleasant;87;62;Sunny and pleasant;89;64;N;12;23%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;36;23;Periods of sun;36;27;S;6;67%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or t-storm;87;77;Periods of sun;87;77;NE;7;65%;32%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A thunderstorm;85;74;WSW;7;77%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;Hazy sun;81;54;NNW;5;57%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Thunderstorms;87;75;A t-storm in spots;86;73;WNW;4;84%;68%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Variable cloudiness;68;36;Partly sunny;67;38;E;9;30%;50%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Morning showers;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SSW;5;74%;70%;6

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;71;63;Becoming cloudy;71;63;SSE;10;69%;33%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;69;59;A shower or two;67;56;SSE;7;87%;71%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty a.m. showers;55;41;Partly sunny;46;35;W;5;76%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;92;64;Partly sunny, warm;84;63;E;4;44%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;82;75;More clouds than sun;82;75;WSW;6;77%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;62;45;A shower in places;62;49;SW;5;59%;55%;1

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;78;A few showers;87;79;NNE;1;74%;87%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Turning cloudy;88;75;Cloudy with showers;87;75;W;7;80%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower or two;88;78;A little a.m. rain;89;78;ENE;8;68%;69%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;91;67;A t-storm in spots;87;67;SSE;8;44%;56%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;67;38;Sunny and pleasant;70;42;S;3;31%;3%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;83;71;Showers and t-storms;82;67;WSW;9;75%;68%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Turning cloudy;32;29;Partly sunny;35;33;S;8;81%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;88;78;Mostly sunny;88;79;E;8;65%;18%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A t-storm around;79;52;Partly sunny, cooler;62;49;E;9;51%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;33;27;Partly sunny;40;32;S;3;80%;38%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;25;17;Cold with low clouds;24;12;SSW;4;66%;0%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;74;Hazy sunshine;93;73;N;8;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;57;A t-storm in spots;77;59;N;8;66%;65%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;44;36;Sunny and milder;51;42;SSW;6;41%;5%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;66;48;Sun and some clouds;68;46;SW;6;56%;8%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;S;7;83%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cool with some sun;56;41;Mostly sunny;52;42;W;11;45%;42%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain, breezy, milder;49;32;Partly sunny;37;27;SSW;6;82%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;34;25;Periods of sun;41;36;SSW;11;83%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;86;78;A couple of t-storms;84;78;NW;10;79%;89%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;75;Showers and t-storms;85;76;NW;5;84%;71%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sunshine;90;76;A stray shower;90;75;ENE;9;71%;55%;7

Paris, France;Some sun, a shower;60;50;A little rain;55;39;E;9;66%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;88;65;Decreasing clouds;88;64;S;11;26%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;93;76;Showers around;89;75;NNE;10;67%;71%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;89;74;Clouds and sun, nice;92;75;SE;9;63%;20%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;A shower or t-storm;90;73;ESE;4;55%;62%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;53;39;Partly sunny, mild;56;38;SW;6;72%;37%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Snow showers, colder;37;16;A rain/snow shower;34;17;SSE;8;48%;66%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy showers;64;51;Showers;65;52;ENE;8;69%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sun, some clouds;81;48;Partly sunny;76;51;ESE;4;36%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;88;77;Partly sunny;86;77;E;9;64%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;29;27;Partly sunny;31;26;N;18;65%;3%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mainly cloudy;38;37;Mostly cloudy;43;39;S;9;93%;67%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;76;67;Pleasant and warmer;82;70;ENE;7;62%;8%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A bit of a.m. rain;65;51;Clouds and sun;65;51;E;7;51%;28%;2

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;63;49;Partly sunny;63;51;ESE;5;72%;38%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Colder;28;26;A bit of snow;36;34;SSE;9;79%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Variable clouds;67;57;Periods of sun;67;56;NNE;6;83%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;76;64;Showers and t-storms;76;65;ENE;6;82%;78%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower in places;86;75;SE;9;77%;58%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;62;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;NNW;6;73%;14%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;80;47;An afternoon shower;79;48;ENE;4;37%;53%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;87;54;Sunny and pleasant;81;55;SW;6;34%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;84;73;A shower or t-storm;84;74;N;6;79%;66%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;65;58;A shower;64;56;SSE;6;88%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Morning rain, windy;56;47;Occasional rain;51;44;S;10;79%;75%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and snow shower;40;27;Rain and snow shower;38;22;NE;6;57%;54%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but cool;55;41;Partly sunny;57;45;SSW;8;51%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;81;74;A t-storm in spots;85;76;NNW;8;84%;77%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;54;32;Mild with some sun;56;32;SSE;5;71%;10%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;76;Partly sunny;86;75;E;10;76%;72%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;47;39;A passing shower;44;33;NNW;7;83%;66%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;78;66;Mostly sunny;82;67;NNE;13;54%;6%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;66;61;A little rain;65;61;E;12;70%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Considerable clouds;37;34;Spotty showers;45;39;SSE;12;91%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, mild;68;43;Clouds and sun, mild;69;43;S;5;26%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;46;27;Partly sunny;42;30;NNW;7;62%;66%;2

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;57;40;Clearing;51;34;WNW;8;23%;4%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Some sunshine;66;54;Partly sunny;69;54;ENE;5;57%;27%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine;66;41;Partly sunny;62;41;E;2;57%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;A little a.m. rain;57;42;Partly sunny;56;44;SW;7;54%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;39;32;Sun, some clouds;45;42;SSW;14;69%;31%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;75;59;Partly sunny;71;58;SSW;2;68%;29%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;68;52;Mostly sunny;69;50;N;3;71%;17%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;10;-8;Partly sunny, cold;11;-5;W;6;62%;66%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;53;43;Rain;48;44;SSE;7;75%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;47;35;Partly sunny;49;39;SE;6;85%;2%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;86;62;Partly sunny;80;60;E;6;42%;32%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;35;33;Partly sunny;39;36;S;9;96%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, milder;50;39;Partly sunny;50;42;S;6;87%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sun;64;57;Mostly cloudy;71;58;N;18;64%;14%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray thunderstorm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WNW;6;71%;56%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Inc. clouds;41;22;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;18;SE;2;45%;30%;3

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit