Noah cuts Mahut for Davis Cup final vs. Belgium

LILLE, France (AP) — France captain Yannick Noah surprisingly cut Nicolas Mahut from his squad to face Belgium in the Davis Cup final this weekend.

Noah, who has captained France to victory twice, instead included Richard Gasquet in his four-man team at the draw on Thursday.

Mahut was expected to play in doubles after training the whole week with Julien Benneteau, who was not selected either.

Belgium No. 1 David Goffin will open play against Lucas Pouille on Friday, and France No. 1 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will follow against Steve Darcis.

Gasquet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert are set to play against Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore in Saturday's doubles.

Captains have until one hour before matches to change their lineup.

Nine-time champion France lost its three previous finals, in 2002, 2010 and 2014. It seeks its first title since 2001.

Belgium, in the final for the second time in three years, is looking for its first.