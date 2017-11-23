World Cup draw is without 10 of top 32 in new FIFA rankings

ZURICH (AP) — Ten of the top 32 teams in the latest FIFA rankings will not be in next week's World Cup draw.

No. 10 Chile, No. 14 Italy and No. 24 the United States are among those missing, while all five of Asia's World Cup entries are outside the top 32.

Defending champion Germany leads an unchanged top five ahead of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium. Spain is up two places to No. 6.

European teams that won World Cup playoffs this month rose in the rankings. Switzerland moved up three spots to No. 8, while Denmark and Sweden each climbed seven to Nos. 12 and 18, respectively.

FIFA used October rankings to decide the draw seedings, and avoided giving playoff teams an advantage.