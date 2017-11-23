Ethiopia says massive dam is 'a matter of life and death'

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia says the construction of its massive Grand Renaissance Dam is a "matter of life or death" for its people, too.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' remarks on Thursday came after Egypt's president called water "a matter of life or death" for his country.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan recently failed to approve a study on the dam's potential effects.

The dam will be Africa's biggest hydroelectric power plant. Egypt has long said the dam will cut its supply of Nile water and lead to shortages.

Ethiopian officials have said the dam along the Sudan border is more than 60 percent complete.

The ministry says Ethiopia "will continue to work with Sudan and Egypt for a fair and equitable use of the Nile water."