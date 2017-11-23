Merkel's weakness at home might not be fatal flaw abroad

FILE - In this March 7, 2016 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks out of her car window as she arrives for an EU summit at the EU Council
BRUSSELS (AP) — If Angela Merkel has shown the European Union one thing over the past dozen years, it is never to underestimate her political skills.
The German chancellor returns to the EU summit scene on Friday after missing the last one because she showed a rare domestic flaw by struggling to form a coalition. Even worse, she will be in Brussels still a mere caretaker chancellor on Friday when, for years now, she has been considered the caretaker of the EU as a whole.
Such is her reputation for rigorous reliability that rumors are running wild that Merkel has finally lost her touch.
But observers say don't count on it, stressing that any hint of her demise is an exaggeration.