Thankful Taiwanese foster daughter finally finds her foster parents after 20 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Twenty-nine-year-old Lin Ching-mei (林靜玫) walked into the Pingtung office of Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF) in early November and told social work supervisor Huang Shu-ling (黃淑玲) that she wished to find her foster parents, who took care of her 20 years ago. The supervisor lifted through a pile of forms that had turned yellow through age and found that her foster father Chang Hung-chi (張鴻祺) and foster mother Kuo Ching-ching (郭巾錦) are still providing foster care. On November 8, Lin finally met them for the first time in 20 years. She was on her knees with tearful eyes while she thanked them.

On the day Lin walked into the TFCF’s Pingtung office, she told Huang that she had come to Pingtung from Taichung three times in the past in a bid to find her foster parents, but as her memories of 20 years ago were so sketchy that she had no luck of finding the home of her foster parents no matter how hard she tried, so she went back to Taichung with tears in her eyes every time. As she was so young when she was placed with the foster parents, she couldn’t remember through which agency the placement was arranged until when she heard her colleagues talking about the TFCF it struck her “I am a TFCF foster child.” Therefore, she made another trip to Pingtung again, hoping to find her foster parents through TFCF’s Pingtung office.

Under the company of Supervisor Huang, Lin returned to her foster family after 20 years. As soon as she saw Chang and Kuo, they embraced each other, eyes brimming with tears, and Lin immediately knelt down and said to her foster parents, “Thank you for taking care of me, without you, there is no me.”

Lin was cited by Huang as saying that since leaving the foster family, she has grown up almost by herself, and every time she encountered hardship and adversity, she would remember the dialogue her foster parents had with her on how to deal with setbacks. She was cited as saying that the most heartfelt moments for her have been the embraces from her foster parents, which are what have kept her going over the years.

The foster father recalled that Lin loved to play the flute and liked to plead in a charming manner when she was small; while his wife pointed at the window sill on the second floor and said Lin used to sit there blowing the flute every day.

Lin said her most impressive memory of the foster family was that her foster father was really good at baking cakes and her foster mother would make lemon fig jelly with crashed ice and gave her a bowl after school. On the day they met, Kuo set out to prepare the jelly ice for Lin just like the old days, while her husband showed Lin photos from her childhood. “You still keep my photos,” Lin said, breaking into tears.

Accompanied by her foster parents, Lin took a tour of the house she lived in for half a year when she was placed in foster care. Her memories of her past life came back to her one by one, and she was so overwhelmed by an abundance of feelings that she couldn't hold back her tears.

The supervisor said that the data on the form show that Lin’s biological mother was a single mom with three children, and because of her inability to raise them, they were placed into foster care through the arrangement of Pingtung County Government. At that time, Lin and her two sisters were placed in three foster families and the reason the case was closed was that the biological mother took the children back to raise them by herself, according to Huang, the supervisor.

Lin was the second foster child cared by Chang and his wife, who have served as foster parents for 20 years and helped raise more than 30 foster children, and they continue to be foster parents even today, according to Huang.

Chang said he grew up in hardship, so he is willing to give needy children a home, adding that they keep the pictures of every foster child under their care.

Lin Ching-wen (left) meets her foster parents for the first time after 20 years.