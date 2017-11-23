Australia vs England 1st Ashes test scoreboard

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Thursday after the first day of the first Ashes cricket test between Australia and England at the Gabba:
|England won the toss
|England, 1st Innings
Alastair Cook c Handscomb b Starc 2
Mark Stoneman b Cummins 53
James Vince run out (Lyon) 83
Joe Root lbw b Cummins 15
Dawid Malan not out 28
Moeen Ali not out 13
Extras: (1b, 1nb) 2
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 196
Overs: 80.3. Batting time: 343 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-127, 3-145, 4-163.
Still to bat: Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Jake Ball, Jimmy Anderson.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 19.3-4-45-1 (1nb), Josh Hazlewood 18-4-51-0, Pat Cummins 19-6-59-2, Nathan Lyon 24-9-40-0.
Umpires: Aleem Dar, Pakistan, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.