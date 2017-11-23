Ronan O'Gara joins champion Crusaders as backs coach

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former Ireland flyhalf Ronan O'Gara has joined the Christchurch-based Crusaders as a backs coach, becoming the first coach from outside New Zealand to be recruited by the eight-time Super Rugby champions.

O'Gara, who played 128 tests for Ireland and toured three times with the British and Irish Lions, has been released from his contract with Paris-based Racing 92 to join the Crusaders as they attempt to defend the Super Rugby title in the 2018 season. He takes over as backes coch from former All Blacks fullback Leon MacDonald.

O'Gara says "New Zealand sets the bar in world rugby and Super Rugby is recognized as one of the toughest international rugby tournaments. To coach in New Zealand, for the current Super Rugby champions, is an enticing prospect for any coach."