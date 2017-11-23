|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Toronto
|11
|6
|.647
|4
|New York
|10
|7
|.588
|5
|Philadelphia
|10
|7
|.588
|5
|Brooklyn
|6
|11
|.353
|9
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Charlotte
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Miami
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Orlando
|8
|10
|.444
|2
|Atlanta
|3
|15
|.167
|7
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Cleveland
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Indiana
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|Milwaukee
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Chicago
|3
|13
|.188
|7½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|San Antonio
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|New Orleans
|10
|8
|.556
|4
|Memphis
|7
|10
|.412
|6½
|Dallas
|4
|15
|.211
|10½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Portland
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Denver
|10
|8
|.556
|1
|Oklahoma City
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Utah
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Phoenix
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|L.A. Clippers
|6
|11
|.353
|6½
|Sacramento
|4
|13
|.235
|8½
___
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Lakers 103, Chicago 94
|Wednesday's Games
Charlotte 129, Washington 124, OT
Cleveland 119, Brooklyn 109
Philadelphia 101, Portland 81
L.A. Clippers 116, Atlanta 103
Miami 104, Boston 98
New York 108, Toronto 100
Dallas 95, Memphis 94
Houston 125, Denver 95
Minnesota 124, Orlando 118
New Orleans 107, San Antonio 90
Oklahoma City 108, Golden State 91
Milwaukee 113, Phoenix 107, OT
Utah 110, Chicago 80
L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled.
|Friday's Games
Portland at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.
New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Cleveland, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.
New York at Houston, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.