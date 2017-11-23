  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/11/23 12:57
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 16 3 .842
Toronto 11 6 .647 4
New York 10 7 .588 5
Philadelphia 10 7 .588 5
Brooklyn 6 11 .353 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 8 .556
Charlotte 8 9 .471
Miami 8 9 .471
Orlando 8 10 .444 2
Atlanta 3 15 .167 7
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Detroit 11 6 .647
Cleveland 11 7 .611 ½
Indiana 10 8 .556
Milwaukee 9 8 .529 2
Chicago 3 13 .188
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 14 4 .778
San Antonio 11 7 .611 3
New Orleans 10 8 .556 4
Memphis 7 10 .412
Dallas 4 15 .211 10½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 7 .611
Portland 10 8 .556 1
Denver 10 8 .556 1
Oklahoma City 8 9 .471
Utah 8 11 .421
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 13 5 .722
L.A. Lakers 8 10 .444 5
Phoenix 7 12 .368
L.A. Clippers 6 11 .353
Sacramento 4 13 .235

___

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Lakers 103, Chicago 94

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte 129, Washington 124, OT

Cleveland 119, Brooklyn 109

Philadelphia 101, Portland 81

L.A. Clippers 116, Atlanta 103

Miami 104, Boston 98

New York 108, Toronto 100

Dallas 95, Memphis 94

Houston 125, Denver 95

Minnesota 124, Orlando 118

New Orleans 107, San Antonio 90

Oklahoma City 108, Golden State 91

Milwaukee 113, Phoenix 107, OT

Utah 110, Chicago 80

L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Portland at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

New York at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Indiana, 8 p.m.

New York at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Memphis, 6 p.m.